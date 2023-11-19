A$AP Rocky Says ‘Making Children’ With Rihanna Is His Best Collaboration: ‘Nothing Better Than This’

The couple are parents to 18-month-old son RZA and Riot Rose, born in August

As far as A$AP Rocky is concerned, he and Rihanna have already completed their best collaboration yet – musical, business or otherwise.

The 35-year-old rapper was in Las Vegas over the weekend for the Formula 1 Grand Prix with the “Umbrella” singer, 35. When Complex asked him if he’d ever consider collaborating with Rihanna on a project at PUMA — where they both work as creative directors in their own right — he had no business in mind.

“What can we team up and break like f—— and go crazy?” Rocky thought about the question before answering, “I think we do a really good job at cooperating and making babies.”

“I think this is our best creation yet,” he said of the couple’s two sons, newborn Riot Rose and 18-month-old RZA. “Nothing is better than that.”

Rocky then gave a shout-out to a third player in his and the Fenty founder’s family of four — “a ghost designer named God,” who he said, “shaped everything.”

“And we have these beautiful angels, so it’s the best collaboration,” the “Sundress” rapper said of her children.

Rocky’s comments come after he and Rihanna stepped out together in Las Vegas on Saturday and joined a group of the city’s A-list stars for the Grand Prix, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton.

The pair also made a surprise appearance at the launch of the new PUMA x F1 collection, less than a month after Rocky was named creative director of the athletic brand’s new partnership with F1. According to PUMA’s website, the line will “focus on the intersection of sports and streetwear” and Rocky will design “bespoke capsules” as part of his role.

