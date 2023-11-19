November 19, 2023
A$AP Rocky Says ‘Making Children’ With Rihanna Is His Best Collaboration: ‘Nothing Better Than This’


The couple are parents to 18-month-old son RZA and Riot Rose, born in August

<p>splashnews.com</p> <p> A$AP Rocky and Rihanna pose outside Nespo restaurant in Nice, France in June 2023″ src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/745SWKukI5fr2jQYfPhYDg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https ://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/2d67a1234bad4fb80351e78c5e5842a1″></p> <p>splashnews.com</p> <p> A$AP Rocky and Rihanna pose outside Nespo restaurant in Nice, France in June 2023</p><div class=

As far as A$AP Rocky is concerned, he and Rihanna have already completed their best collaboration yet – musical, business or otherwise.

The 35-year-old rapper was in Las Vegas over the weekend for the Formula 1 Grand Prix with the “Umbrella” singer, 35. When Complex asked him if he’d ever consider collaborating with Rihanna on a project at PUMA — where they both work as creative directors in their own right — he had no business in mind.

“What can we team up and break like f—— and go crazy?” Rocky thought about the question before answering, “I think we do a really good job at cooperating and making babies.”

“I think this is our best creation yet,” he said of the couple’s two sons, newborn Riot Rose and 18-month-old RZA. “Nothing is better than that.”

Rocky then gave a shout-out to a third player in his and the Fenty founder’s family of four — “a ghost designer named God,” who he said, “shaped everything.”

“And we have these beautiful angels, so it’s the best collaboration,” the “Sundress” rapper said of her children.

RELATED: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pose With Sons RZA and Riott in First Photos as a Family of Four

Rocky’s comments come after he and Rihanna stepped out together in Las Vegas on Saturday and joined a group of the city’s A-list stars for the Grand Prix, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton.

The pair also made a surprise appearance at the launch of the new PUMA x F1 collection, less than a month after Rocky was named creative director of the athletic brand’s new partnership with F1. According to PUMA’s website, the line will “focus on the intersection of sports and streetwear” and Rocky will design “bespoke capsules” as part of his role.

<p>A$AP Rocky/Instagram</p> <p> A$AP Rocky and Rihanna pose with son RZA” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/tHB1Zt.WYed553kP7uSPxA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTc1MA–/https://media .zenfs.com/en/people_218/b6218ca6bef1c3e08337a0f3c8845b63″></p> <p>A$AP Rocky/Instagram</p> <p> A$AP Rocky and Rihanna pose with son RZA</p> <p>Rihanna has been associated with PUMA for a long time, having first launched the Fenty x PUMA collaboration in 2014. He later took over as creative director of the brand, and made his debut in the fashion world with a collection of highly coveted shoes, including the iconic Fluffy Slides. She also showcased her talent in several New York Fashion Week shows.</p> </p> <p>She launched her last collection with the brand in 2017, which featured unique athleisure and schoolwear fusion looks.</p> <p>That same year, she launched Fenty Beauty with a then-unprecedented 40 foundation shades—more than all of her competitors. The makeup brand has dominated the beauty and skin-care landscape since its launch, but the “Lift Me Up” singer is now returning to her roots at Puma, as she announced earlier this year.</p> <p>The brand posted a cryptic message in March that read, “She’s back”, in front of a completely black screen and including the Fenty brand logo, hinting at Rihanna’s return.</p> <p>RELATED: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Off Their Trendy Couple Style While Celebrating the Rapper’s Birthday in NYC</p> <p><img class=Source

