AACSB: B-schools should do more to foster social impact and thought leadership

It’s been a busy year for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In its annual accreditation status report released on November 15, the organization described making 167 visits to member schools in 2022–2023 to learn about “the innovative social impact efforts of schools around the world.”

These continuous improvement review visits were no mere nonsense. He helped AACSB, one of the three main global accrediting agencies for business schools, learn about the issues facing some of its nearly 2,000 member schools around the world, to better highlight the challenges , successes can be trumpeted and recommendations can be made for this. Future. Accreditation bodies based in the Americas, Europe and Asia call the visits to schools across the three continents a “collective learning experience” that serves as an opportunity to review results, best practices and future opportunities – “collective learning”. The best minds in business education.

What did you learn? “Visited schools reported a total of 180 issues focused on economic impact, 142 focused on the environment, and 270 on social issues,” the AACSB announced. “Asia-Pacific and EMEA schools were fairly evenly distributed among the three categories, while schools in the US placed more emphasis on social and economic impact and less on the environment.”

Source: AACSB

Schools must ‘drive social impact and thought leadership’

Among the key challenges outlined in the new report:

There was room for progress in the strategic planning of 57% of schools;

66% called for progress in the provision of faculty and professional staff resources;

48% wanted progress in their assurance of the learning process; And

73% expect to do more in their social impact efforts.

AACSB outlines strategies to help schools meet their goals in these areas “so they can continue to address important global issues and shape the next generation of leaders.” The organization is not new to this movement: for years it has banged the drum for more positive impact programming in business education (see). poets and volumes‘ Coverage here and here).

advice for schools

AACSB’s advice for business schools includes refining their faculty qualification processes, clarifying their social impact focus, and regularly monitoring the assurance of learning processes.

The report concludes, “Recurring themes point to the need for schools to strategically focus and align faculty resources with the school’s mission.” “Schools should also conduct systemic risk analyzes so they are prepared for challenges that have a medium to high probability of occurring. The school’s mission should promote social impact and thought leadership. Ensuring high quality learning outcomes through learning assurance remains an area of ​​difficulty.

The report can be viewed in full here.

