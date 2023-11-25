Fuel retailers have received a “good boost” from the competition regulator leading to steep cuts in pump prices, according to new analysis.

The AA said average petrol prices fell twice as fast after a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) report accused retailers of not reflecting declines in wholesale costs.

It took 31 days for prices to drop 3.5p per liter from October 8.

In just 14 days after the CMA released its report on 8 November, prices dropped 3.75p.

The regulator warned that in September and October, the gap between pump prices and the wholesale cost of fuel was “well above the long-term average”, and a continuation of that trend would “raise concerns” about a lack of competition.

AA pump price spokesman Luc Bosset said: “It’s amazing what happens when the competition watchdog gives the fuel trade a good product – with pump prices falling at twice the rate and within a fortnight off the price of a tank of petrol. Reduces £2.”

Legislation to give the CMA new powers to act as the UK’s fuel price watchdog – expected to come into force next year – is moving through Parliament.

The regulator will have greater ability to gather information, provide regular public updates on the state of competition in the UK fuel market, and report evidence of unfair price increases.

A number of fuel retailers – including all four fuel-selling supermarkets – have signed up to a CMA scheme to share daily price data.

The government intends to make it a mandatory program.

Mr Bosset said: “We will have to see how MPs’ calls for a stronger role for the CMA in investigating the fuel trade turn out in practice.

“However, this month the evidence is extremely positive.

“Drivers need to legalize a voluntary fuel price reporting scheme, especially on motorways and major routes.”

RAC Fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The recent fall in fuel prices is certainly no cause for celebration as drivers are still making massive losses at the pumps as retailers continue to reflect very low wholesale costs. Refuse to cut their prices.

“The average retailer margin on petrol is currently around 17p per liter – 10p more than long-term margins.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com