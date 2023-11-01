Venture fund a16z will hold a new round of investment in cryptocurrency startups

The cryptocurrency division of Andreessen Horowitz venture fund is the largest investor in the Web3 segment

Andreessen Horowitz Venture Fund, also known as a16z, is planning to invest $3.4 billion in early-stage projects including crypto startups, Axios reports.

The company plans to begin raising funds for investments later this year and expects to close all deals in the first half of 2024.

Andreessen Horowitz Venture Fund, or a16z, was founded in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz with initial capital of $300 million. Now, according to Crunchbase, the company has 27 funds under management that have collectively raised $32.4 billion. The A16z crypto division was created specifically to invest in cryptocurrency projects. The company’s four crypto funds total more than $7 billion.

Andreessen Horowitz’s cryptocurrency division remains the largest investor in the Web3 segment and leads rounds of crypto projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The company’s top crypto investment this year was the LayerZero project. Its developers led a $120 million funding round led by a16z, valuing LayerZero Labs, the company behind it, at $3 billion. Other projects in the fund’s portfolio with investments of over $100 million include Optimism, Aleo, Matter Labs (developer of the zkSync solution) and many others.

In July this year, K33 Research published a report that revealed that venture capital funding for the Web3 segment declined sharply in the first quarter of 2023, representing an 80% decline compared to the same period last year. Is.

Amount raised and number of investments by month. Source: CryptoRank

According to the CryptoRank service, venture capital investments in crypto startups totaled $6.75 billion in the first nine months of 2023, down 82% from the figure for the same period last year.

This summer, a16z Fund and Snoop Dogg helped raise $20 million for music NFT startup Sound.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech