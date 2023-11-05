A young woman was sacrificed in the Andes and frozen for 500 years. Scientists have just revealed his face

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more,

Five hundred years ago, a teenage girl who was part of the Inca culture was sacrificed and buried near the summit of Empato, a dormant volcano in the Andes Mountains. Since the discovery of her incredibly well-preserved frozen remains in 1995, she has come to be known by many names – the “Ice Maiden,” Juanita and the Lady of Ampato – but little about who she really was. There was information.

Now, Swedish artist Oscar Nilsson and a team of researchers from the Center for Andean Studies at the University of Warsaw and the Catholic University of Santa Maria have collaborated to create a 3D reconstruction of Juanita’s face.

The reconstruction, unveiled on October 24, is part of an exhibit at the Andean Sanctuary Museum in Peru called “Capacocha Following the Inca Divinities.” The exhibit features the latest research about Juanita and her life, as well as findings from other Incan mummies discovered on the peaks of the Peruvian Andes.

“For many years, mummies were treated as objects in a museum,” said Dr. Dagmara Socha, a bioarchaeologist at the Center for Andean Studies at the University of Warsaw and curator of the exhibition. “Through scientific research and facial reconstruction, we want to restore their identities. A well-made reconstruction allows us to show the people who were behind the story we want to tell.

finding juanita

The Inca Empire, which lasted from about 1200 to 1533, once extended 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) across Peru and Chile. One of the most important rituals for the Incas was the capacocha, Socha said, which involved human sacrifice along with offerings of coveted goods such as ceramics, precious metals, textiles and shells.

According to researchers, the rituals were performed to appease the gods and sacred places and to protect the community from disasters such as drought, volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. The peaks of the Andes were considered sacred places, and children and young women, considered beautiful and pure, were chosen for sacrificial rituals. It was believed that their sacrifices would bring honor to their parents and a blissful afterlife.

Once sacrificed, children and young women were considered “mediators” between humans and the gods. The researchers said the children were believed to have reconnected with their ancestors, who were watched from the high peaks of the Andes.

Dr. Johann Reinhard and assistant Miguel Zarate discovered Juanita when they climbed Ampato in September 1995. They reached the summit at 20,708 feet (6,312 m) above sea level, but discovered that part of its ridge had collapsed, revealing an Inca burial site and dropping material about 229 feet (70 m) below.

Reinhard and Zarate saw a bundle of clothes, and picking it up, they found themselves looking into the face of the Ice Maiden. Carefully, they brought Juanita down the mountain, where she remains today in a chamber with temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius) at the Andean Sanctuary Museum of the Catholic University of Santa María. People coming in can see it. Display.

Studies have shown that Juanita was a healthy girl between 13 and 15 years old when she died from a head injury.

Replicas of the artifacts buried with the Ice Maiden are on display and visitors can touch them to feel their weight and texture. – thought Dagmara

She was buried in ceremonial clothing along with ceramic objects, gold and silver female figures, a spondylus shell, food, woven bags, and pottery. The ceramic objects were decorated with geometric shapes, which are still being studied and may have been part of the Inca communication system.

coming face to face

In 2018, Socha and a team of archaeologists and scientists began a five-year project to research Juanita as well as other remains and objects found on the ice-covered Ampato, Misty, and Picchu Picchu volcanoes.

During their work, the team discovered that some children and women chewed coca leaves and drank ayahuasca in the weeks before their deaths. The findings suggest that hallucinogenic plants and psychoactive stimulants may have been used to reduce anxiety before his death.

The team performed a CT scan of Juanita in March 2022 and used the results to create a 3D model of her skull, which Nilsson can use to guide his reconstruction.

Tomography scans of her body and skull, combined with research about her age, complexion and other characteristics, were used to create digital images. Nilsson used tissue depth markers based on his skull measurements to visualize his facial proportions, which included high cheekbones.

Tissue depth markers and CT scans helped Oscar Nilsson to reconstruct the Ice Maiden’s face. – Oscar Nilsson

His process of bringing Juanita’s face to life took half a year and he spent 400 hours working on the model.

Known for his work in recreating faces of the past, Nilsson used a forensic reconstruction technique that relied on a variety of scientific analyzes to make Juanita look as realistic as possible.

Nilsson said, “It’s a wonderful job for me, but I also feel a responsibility to make the reconstruction as accurate as possible.” “But this is the best job I can imagine. “I hope you can meet someone from the past and make an emotional connection with history and its story that is so unique and remarkable.”

Replicas of the headdress and shawl she wore were naturally dyed and made from alpaca wool by Centro Textiles Traditional in Chinchero and Cuzco, Peru.

Visitors to the exhibition can also learn about the results of the research, see artefacts recovered from the burials and hold their replicas. They can also follow Juanita’s footsteps from Cuzco, the capital of the Inca Empire, to the fields, or tambos, where caravans rested before sacrifices, and to the peaks.

“Using (virtual reality) glasses, visitors can take a virtual pilgrimage on the slopes of Chachani, Misty and Picchu Picchu – following the remains of Inca roads to Tambos – the final stop – Capacocha,” Socha said.

For the researchers who spent years studying Juanita, the difficult process of bringing her back to life was worth it.

“The face gives us the surreal effect of seeing a living person,” Socha said.

“After working with these mummies for so many years, it was a very emotional moment for me to finally be able to see their faces.”

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source