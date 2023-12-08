A year after the NFT crash, the digital art scene has matured at Miami Art Week – Cryptosaurus

During the 2021 crypto boom, Miami became the hottest epicenter of the scene: Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, named the Miami Heat’s stadium FTX Arena, the city hosted the world’s largest Bitcoin 2021 event. At the crypto conference, Wynwood became home to startups like Blockchain.com, Solana, and Ripple, and Mayor Francis Suarez announced he was converting his salary to Bitcoin. And, of course, that year and last year’s Miami Art Week were marked by an endless series of NFT activations.

Since the surge, a lot has changed: A year after the collapse of FTX, SBF was convicted of fraud last month, the FTX Arena has since been renamed the Cassia Center, and Bitcoin is set for a much worse 2023. Emotions are coming. (and presence). And yet, although an abundance of money is no longer in vogue, Miami’s burgeoning digital art scene seems intact and clearly maturing.

At the forefront of those efforts is the Pérez Art Museum Miami, which became more invested in new media arts as Miami’s interest in digital art grew. In 2018, John S. And James L. The Knight Foundation’s donation went toward developing a new digital department, which received more funding during the 2021 surge and officially launched late last year. This December, the museum launched PAMMTV, a streaming service for the museum’s new media and time-based works. (Meanwhile, the Knight Foundation kicked off Arts Week by hosting the invite-only art and tech forum Catalyst on Monday.)

“There have always been people in Miami who were experimenting with digital art in really interesting ways, but the literacy from the institutional side wasn’t there for a long time,” said Lauren Monzon, program manager for PAMM TV. ARTnews,

“The NFT boom was curious, because you got a lot of excitement and anticipation around digital art from the art world and institutions. But that quick rise and fall also raised doubts about digital art collecting. “I think it’s something we’re still struggling with a little bit.”

Pérez Art Museum Miami, Courtesy of Pérez Art Museum Miami

PAMM TV and other similar digital media initiatives at the museum aim to bridge the gap by creating sustainable, well-intentioned infrastructure for new media art while creating events around the fair that are not solely dependent on financialization . Showing a keen interest in digital art is an important place to talk.

This year’s Miami Art Week was packed with conferences on digital art: Tezos, the blockchain platform of choice for many in the art world due to its eco-friendly architecture, hosted a day of talks and demonstrations at the Nautilus Hotel. One of the featured talks was a conversation between Swiss mega-curator Hans Ulrich Obrist and digital art duo Operator. Bitcoin Ordinals (an NFT platform for the Bitcoin blockchain) hosted a day of talks at the Sagamore Hotel, while Web3 organization Refraction partnered with Miami Community Radio, a new radio and decentralized autonomous organization, to host a series of panels. of. Of. The list goes on and on. Fairs also participated in the shift towards digital art, from Untitled Art Fair’s ‘Curating in the Digital Age’ curatorial theme to Scope hosting a panel on women at Web3.

Artists and institutions who were involved in NFTs during the peak of 2021 are also starting to move forward. He says the point now is not to flood the market with NFT collections, but to offer works that are more considered and often have a physical component.

At the luxurious Faena Hotel Miami Beach, the hotel’s nonprofit Faena Art has placed works by digital artists Beeple and Sebastian Errázuriz in its lobby, as well as an additional massive installation by Errázuriz on the beach. Faena’s selection of these artists signals that, while NFTs are fading, the institution is still interested in supporting artists who speak to Miami’s tech-centric economy and population.

Although Errazuriz and Beeple released an NFT collection in 2021, the artist has since moved toward hybrid works that comment on and incorporate digital elements. Beeple was presenting the sculpture in the lobby S.122 (2023)- She and her sister’s work human one are the digital artist’s first physical creations. Meanwhile, Errazuriz has a large statue, battle of the corporate nations (2016), which depicts Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk in white stone in the midst of battle. Public installation of Errazuriz on the beach, The Labyrinth: A Journey Through the Algorithmic SelfMade of eleven miles long plywood, covered with a plaster-like finish, the center of which serves as a kind of public square where people can mingle.

Digital Artist Beeple Statue S.122 View of the Cathedral of Faena Hotel Miami Beach during Miami Art Week 2023. Courtesy Oriol Taridas/Faena Art

“The problem with NFTs is that there is no point in acquiring them today, artifacts that are limited to the reality we currently have,” Errázuriz told me, as he guided us through his maze. “It would be the equivalent of buying video games in the ’70s.” Guards stared at us from platforms covered with red and white umbrellas. He said, “Sure, you might get lucky and you might buy Space Invaders or Pac-Man.” But everything else will become useless and uninteresting after a decade or two.”

Errázuriz says: Until digital art technology evolves to create better, more immersive experiences, he would prefer to focus on works that foster human connections. Furthermore, the rapid development of AI over the past two years has led Errázuriz to think that humans have no chance of surviving the coming disruption.

Although some were counting on the NFT boom to spark a fundamental change in the status of new media art, the market’s momentum has not been wasted. Kelani Nicole, owner of new media art gallery Transfer, moved to Miami in 2021 when she was invited to become a Fellow at Olight Arts Center.

“I was really optimistic that the NFT boom would eventually bring some benefits to digital artists, and that’s why I’m here,” Nicole explained. ARTnews“The seismic shift to crypto and encryption hit Miami really hard because it was the first place in the US to adopt it,”

Since those markets ended, Nicole has not received sustained interest or support from most of those one-off collectors. Still, despite the shift in focus to Miami’s tech elite, the move has enabled Nicole to run a salon series for digital artists for years.

“I believe there are a lot of technology companies in Miami, some research universities, other organizations that are focused on devices and those types of resources. And so I wanted to bring critical theory and conversation to Miami,” Nicole said.

Since then, he has seen an emerging community of digital artists come together and grow exponentially.

“Miami is a very apolitical place. It’s a very money-based culture, fashion-based culture, seasonal culture. But the artists who live and work here, and those on the ground, have a distinctly different experience of Miami. “They’re showing us a city in crisis,” Nicole said. “And that’s why spaces that support and shine a light on these types of important practices are so important.”

If the NFT boom and bust left a bad taste in the mouths of many, the resulting glow appears to be providing enough space, interest, and funding for Miami’s digital art scene to continue in a more deliberate manner.

