A year after Elon Musk bought Twitter, his hilarious nightmare continues

After Elon Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter on October 27, 2022, I wrote an article in which I warned, “We need to take seriously the possibility that this may be one of the funniest things that has ever happened.” There will be one.”

Today, I have to apologize: I was wrong. Musk may well own Twitter – at least for those who manage to enjoy destructive human stupidity – Funniest thing that ever happened.

Let’s look back and see how wrong I was.

Musk began his tenure as Twitter boss by posting this message to the company’s advertisers, saying, “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.” Increases. …Twitter clearly cannot be a free-for-all hell scenario where anything can be said without any consequences! In addition to abiding by the laws of the country, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all.”

Musk had to say this for obvious reasons: 90 percent of Twitter’s revenue comes from ads, and corporate America is nervous about having their ads appear in an environment that is completely unpredictable.

I assumed Musk would make a serious effort here. But it was based on my belief that, even though he was an extremely honest far-right crazy person, he certainly had the level of self-control of a 6-year-old. He doesn’t. Large corporations now understand this and are concerned about advertising with a company run by a person who, at any time, can see and respond to user @JGoebbels1488 posting excerpts from “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” Could “Relate!”

The results were what you would expect. Marketing consultancy Ebiquity represents 70 of the 100 companies that spend the most on ads, including Google and General Motors. Before Musk’s acquisition, 31 of his biggest customers had purchased space on Twitter. Last month, just two did so. “This is a decline we haven’t seen before for any major ad platform,” Ebiquity’s chief strategy officer told Business Insider.

That’s why Twitter users now see ads from massive micro-entrepreneurs selling, say, 1/100th scale papier-mâché models of the Eiffel Tower. The good news for Twitter is that such companies do not worry much about brand safety. But the bad news is that their annual advertising budget is $25. So, Twitter’s advertising revenue in the US is clearly down 60 percent year over year.

I also never thought that Musk would change the name of Twitter – which has become an incredibly famous brand – to “X” just because he was obsessed with the idea of ​​a company with that name since childhood. It’s as if he bought Coca-Cola and renamed it after his beloved childhood pet turtle, Zoynx. People who try to measure this kind of thing claim it has destroyed Twitter’s value between $4 and $20 billion. (As you can see in this article, I refuse to refer to Twitter as

Another misconception I had was that Musk understood the basic facts about Twitter. The numbers have declined somewhat since Musk bought the company, but right now, about 500 million people log in to Twitter at least once a month. Perhaps 120 million check it every day; These average users spend about 15 minutes on this. One-tenth of these numbers – that is, about 12 million people – are heavy users, accounting for 70 percent of the time anyone spends on the app.

Musk is one of these heavy users. He likes Twitter, as do few other people troubled souls, But this led them to wildly overestimate its popularity among ordinary mortals. A company with 50 million fanatically dedicated users could potentially avoid a decline in advertising revenue by enticing them to pay subscription fees. But Twitter doesn’t have those users and never will, given Musk’s continued opposition to the largely progressive Twitter.

So how much is Twitter worth today? When Musk joined the company in the first months of 2022, its market capitalization was around $28 billion. They then offered to pay $44 billion for it, so much more than the company was worth that its executives had to accept the offer or else they would have been sued by their shareholders. Now since the company isn’t publicly traded – and therefore doesn’t have to disclose its basic financial information – it’s more difficult to know what’s going on. However, financial services company Fidelity Investments owns a stake in Twitter and the valuation of this stake has dropped by about two-thirds since Musk bought it. This implies that Twitter is now worth approximately $15 billion.

The significance of this is that Musk and his co-investors only invested $31 billion or so of the $44 billion purchase price. The remaining $13 billion was borrowed by Twitter from Wall Street at high interest rates. In other words, Musk and company are dangerously close to losing their entire $31 billion.

In the end, I don’t understand Musk’s determination to torment himself by forcing his entire existence into an extremely painful Procrustean bed. The results have been bleak and horrifying for Twitter and the world, but not just bleak and horrifying: They’ve also been hilarious. Anyone who likes to laugh about human vanity and ego has to appreciate his commitment.

