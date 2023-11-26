November 26, 2023
A woman requested inspiring middle-aged success stories, and the internet delivered big time


Media outlets love to compile lists of influential people under a certain age. They applaud the achievements of fresh-faced entrepreneurs, innovators, influencers, etc., leaving the rest of us wondering how they became so young.

While it’s great to give credit where it’s due, such early life success lists can make people Above A certain age unnecessarily raises questions about where we went wrong in our youth – as if dreams cannot come true and successes cannot be achieved after the age of 30.

Television writer and producer Melissa Hunter is tired of lists celebrating youth sent a tweet Requesting a new kind of list for 2020. She wrote, “Instead of 30 Under 3 or NextGen lists, please profile middle-aged people who just got their big break. I’d like to read about a mother of 2,” she wrote. Was.” Novel, from a director who released his first studio feature at 47, that’s the list we want.”

The Twitter world responded with a resounding “YAAASSS.” Stories started coming one after another of people who achieved success in their 40s, 50s and beyond. If you worry that you’re not far enough in your 20s or 30s, or think it’s too late to follow your passion in the autumn, take a look at these examples from your life of how people Kept crushing it through mid to late adulthood.

Take this mother of four teens, who released her first full-length book at age 45 and started law school this year at age 47.

Or the woman who published two books in her late 50s and is revising book #3 at age 60. Oh, she also started running at 45.

Another shared how he got out of jail for drugs at age 49, got clean and started his own business, and broke $1 million in sales last year at age 56 .

“Now at 48, I’m launching my own clothing line,” the mother of two wrote. “The next venture sounds amazing.”

Another user said, “Yes! Also 40 under 40, 30 under 30 can be quite fictional (sometimes). I want to see people juggling school, career, and family.”

Yet another mother of two teenagers completed her PhD at age 41 and received a tenure-track position at age 47. She is also working on a book on Indigenous early childhood.

How about this woman who hasn’t taken a math class in 40 years? She aced her statistics classes and will graduate with a perfect GPA when she turns 60. “There’s a lot of life to live!” She says.

Another mom (are we seeing a theme here?) discovered a passion for interior design and won a national TV design challenge in her late 40s. Now, at age 60, she has a successful design career and contributes to radio and magazines.

Of course, we also know that there are plenty of successful people who got a “late” start in Hollywood, including the incomparable Ava DuVernay,” who quit her job at age 40 to focus on filmmaking. and then became the first black woman to earn over $100 million at the box office.”

As one man pointed out, “The idea that you’ve got five years to do everything you’re going to do is 20 to 30 years is ridiculous.” Hunter agreed, writing, “The advice is always that it’s a marathon, not a race, and I want to read about the people who finished that marathon!!”

Lots of stories came in of people publishing their first books, finding their ideal job, or discovering a passion later in life, and person after person shared how inspiring and motivating they were.

Of course, not everyone has lofty career goals. If these stories aren’t making an impact on you, check out this woman’s contribution to the conversation. “She’s just a normal human being,” she says, but she went to Zimbabwe and volunteered at a wildlife refuge at the age of 47. “Life doesn’t end after 30,” he wrote. “My friend Elsa is 96 years old and went on an archaeological dig at 75. I want to be like her.”

Don’t we all?

Age really is just a number, and there’s nothing magical about “making it” in your younger years. Let’s make sure we celebrate people living their best lives and making their dreams come true at any age.

This article was originally published on 01.10.20

Source: www.upworthy.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

This ‘genius’ travel wallet with a 52,000+ flawless rating is on sale for for Cyber ​​Monday

This ‘genius’ travel wallet with a 52,000+ flawless rating is on sale for $12 for Cyber ​​Monday

November 26, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

A coalition of Myanmar ethnic groups claims to have captured another major trading crossing on the Chinese border

November 26, 2023

You may have missed

This ‘genius’ travel wallet with a 52,000+ flawless rating is on sale for for Cyber ​​Monday

This ‘genius’ travel wallet with a 52,000+ flawless rating is on sale for $12 for Cyber ​​Monday

November 26, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

A coalition of Myanmar ethnic groups claims to have captured another major trading crossing on the Chinese border

November 26, 2023
Organized shoplifting could cost NY retailers .4 billion in 2022: group

Organized shoplifting could cost NY retailers $4.4 billion in 2022: group

November 26, 2023

Dublin woman's staggering 16 stone weight loss has completely … – RSVP Live

November 26, 2023
Landlords face £1,700 per year loss on new rents for social tenants

Landlords face £1,700 per year loss on new rents for social tenants

November 26, 2023
Blasts Ethereum, New L2 Solution, Quickly Reaches 0M TVL – BitcoinCensus

Blasts Ethereum, New L2 Solution, Quickly Reaches $300M TVL – BitcoinCensus

November 26, 2023