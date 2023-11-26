A woman requested inspiring middle-aged success stories, and the internet delivered big time

Media outlets love to compile lists of influential people under a certain age. They applaud the achievements of fresh-faced entrepreneurs, innovators, influencers, etc., leaving the rest of us wondering how they became so young.

While it’s great to give credit where it’s due, such early life success lists can make people Above A certain age unnecessarily raises questions about where we went wrong in our youth – as if dreams cannot come true and successes cannot be achieved after the age of 30.

Television writer and producer Melissa Hunter is tired of lists celebrating youth sent a tweet Requesting a new kind of list for 2020. She wrote, “Instead of 30 Under 3 or NextGen lists, please profile middle-aged people who just got their big break. I’d like to read about a mother of 2,” she wrote. Was.” Novel, from a director who released his first studio feature at 47, that’s the list we want.”

The Twitter world responded with a resounding “YAAASSS.” Stories started coming one after another of people who achieved success in their 40s, 50s and beyond. If you worry that you’re not far enough in your 20s or 30s, or think it’s too late to follow your passion in the autumn, take a look at these examples from your life of how people Kept crushing it through mid to late adulthood.

Take this mother of four teens, who released her first full-length book at age 45 and started law school this year at age 47.

I’m a mom of four, released my first full-length book at age 45, and started law school this year at age 47 with four teenagers at home. Some of us are late bloomers, but wow, when we realize it…🔥 – Tracy M (@dandelionmama) 7 January 2020

Or the woman who published two books in her late 50s and is revising book #3 at age 60. Oh, she also started running at 45.

Another shared how he got out of jail for drugs at age 49, got clean and started his own business, and broke $1 million in sales last year at age 56 .

“Now at 48, I’m launching my own clothing line,” the mother of two wrote. “The next venture sounds amazing.”

Another user said, “Yes! Also 40 under 40, 30 under 30 can be quite fictional (sometimes). I want to see people juggling school, career, and family.”

Yet another mother of two teenagers completed her PhD at age 41 and received a tenure-track position at age 47. She is also working on a book on Indigenous early childhood.

As an Indigenous woman in public health, she completed her PhD at the age of 41 with two teenage years. Finally got a tenure-track position in 2018 at age 47 after gig work. I am an Associate Director and Adjunct Professor with an academic book working on Indigenous early childhood. – Dr. Angela Mashford-Pringle (@armp71) 8 January 2020

How about this woman who hasn’t taken a math class in 40 years? She aced her statistics classes and will graduate with a perfect GPA when she turns 60. “There’s a lot of life to live!” She says.

Working on my doctorate. I hadn’t taken a math class in 40 years, but majored in Statistics and Advanced Statistics with A’s. I will graduate with a 4.0 at the ripe age of 60+. I have only the essay left. Lots of life to live! – Ann Stevens Carell (@greekfromidaho) 8 January 2020

Another mom (are we seeing a theme here?) discovered a passion for interior design and won a national TV design challenge in her late 40s. Now, at age 60, she has a successful design career and contributes to radio and magazines.

I was staying at home for years, mother. In my late 40s I discovered a passion for interior design and won a national TV design show challenge. Now I have incredible clients and projects, I contribute to national radio and write a popular magazine column. I’m 60 this year, and I’m on fire! pic.twitter.com/3mjGRrnidv – Anne Tuohy (@RoomJunkieAnne) 9 January 2020

Of course, we also know that there are plenty of successful people who got a “late” start in Hollywood, including the incomparable Ava DuVernay,” who quit her job at age 40 to focus on filmmaking. and then became the first black woman to earn over $100 million at the box office.”

As one man pointed out, “The idea that you’ve got five years to do everything you’re going to do is 20 to 30 years is ridiculous.” Hunter agreed, writing, “The advice is always that it’s a marathon, not a race, and I want to read about the people who finished that marathon!!”

Congrats! And agreed. The advice is always that it’s a marathon, not a race, and I want to read about the people who completed that marathon!! – Melissa Hunter (@himelissahunter) 7 January 2020

Lots of stories came in of people publishing their first books, finding their ideal job, or discovering a passion later in life, and person after person shared how inspiring and motivating they were.

Of course, not everyone has lofty career goals. If these stories aren’t making an impact on you, check out this woman’s contribution to the conversation. “She’s just a normal human being,” she says, but she went to Zimbabwe and volunteered at a wildlife refuge at the age of 47. “Life doesn’t end after 30,” he wrote. “My friend Elsa is 96 years old and went on an archaeological dig at 75. I want to be like her.”

Don’t we all?

I didn’t publish anything, I’m just a regular human being, but I went to Zimbabwe and volunteered at a wildlife refuge at the age of 47, saw Victoria Falls. Life does not end just like that after the age of 30. My friend Elsa is 96 years old and went on an archaeological dig when she was 75. I want to be like him. pic.twitter.com/LAu8Pbhe7z – Kate (Santa’s version) ❄️ (@KateGrand) 8 January 2020

Age really is just a number, and there’s nothing magical about “making it” in your younger years. Let’s make sure we celebrate people living their best lives and making their dreams come true at any age.

