A widely followed economic tool that hasn't been wrong in 70 years offers a sobering message for Wall Street

In the long term, Wall Street is an undeniable wealth creator. On an annual basis, stocks have outperformed the returns of oil, gold, housing and even Treasury bonds. But broad market returns become more difficult when the time frame examined is months or even a few years.

Since the beginning of 2020, older Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 1.15%), widely followed S&P 500 (^GSPC 1.56%), and dependent on growth nasdaq composite (^IXIC 2.05%), have oscillated between bull and bear markets. Although all three major indexes have risen meaningfully from their 2022 bear market lows, questions remain over what’s next for Wall Street.

While no economic datapoint or predictive indicator can always forecast directional moves in the broader market with 100% accuracy, a handful of metrics and tools have strange correlations with moves in the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Are. A tool that, under certain conditions, has not gone wrong for the past 70 years, is a very clear and sobering message of what is about to happen to Wall Street.

Under certain parameters, this economic instrument has an impeccable predictive history spanning seven decades

For the everyday investor, there are an overwhelming number of economic datapoints to keep track of. But one metric that gets a lot of attention is the US ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index, which is a subcomponent of the even more popular ISM Manufacturing Index (also known as the Purchasing Managers’ Index or PMI).

The ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index surveys new order activity within the industrial sector and is reported on a monthly basis. Even though the industrial sector is no longer the juggernaut it was for the US economy decades ago, it is still a fairly accurate measure of the health of the US economy.

The ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index ranges from 0 to 100, with 50 serving as the baseline where industrial orders activity is neither expanding nor contracting. A figure above 50 represents expansion of industrial orders activity, while a figure below 50 indicates industrial orders contraction.

In October, the Institute for Supply Management (“ISM” in the ISM Manufacturing Index) reported that the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index fell to 45.5, indicating a contraction. This is the 14th consecutive month that this indicator has fallen below 50.

Perhaps even more interesting is what happens to the US economy when the US ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index signals a contraction. Although there have been plenty of instances where this instrument has dropped below 50 over the past seven decades, a drop below a reading of 43.5 has always been a harbinger of US recession since the early 1950s. There have been two readings below this figure in the last year.

To be clear, I am not saying that the US ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index can accurately time when an economic recession will occur. I’m simply pointing out that 43.5 has been a harbinger of an eventual US recession for seven decades.

This is notable for Wall Street because the S&P 500 has endured nearly two-thirds of its decline from peak to trough after, not before, the official announcement of a US recession. In other words, if history repeats, once again, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite could move meaningfully lower.

This is why smart investors are looking to the horizon

To be fair, the US ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index is far from the only datapoint or indicator signaling trouble for the US economy and stock market. In particular, following the money suggests that stocks may fall a fair amount.

But even with these concerns in mind, smart investors are looking to the horizon and allowing time to be their ally.

When examined agnostically, recessions are a normal and inevitable part of the economic cycle. Something else that is quite common is the quick resolution of recessions. There have been 12 recessions in the 78 years since World War II ended. Only three of these 12 recessions lasted more than 12 months, with none of the remaining three lasting more than 18 months.

By comparison, most economic expansions that followed recessions lasted for several years. In fact, the period of stalled expansion caused by the two-month COVID-19 recession in 2020 lasted more than a decade. The key point is that expansion periods last much longer than recessions.

Here’s the kicker: This inconsistent optimism translates to Wall Street, too. Although the stock market and the U.S. economy are not at their peak, steady growth in the economy should increase corporate earnings over time. As profits increase, equity valuation will also increase.

it’s official. A new bull market has been confirmed. The S&P 500 is now up 20% from its closing low of 10/12/22. The last bear market saw the index decline by 25.4% in 282 days. Read more at pic.twitter.com/tnRz1wdonp — Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) 8 June 2023

Five months ago, Bespoke Investment Group unveiled a dataset that compared the average length of bull and bear markets in the S&P 500 since the beginning of the Great Depression in September 1929. While the average bear market lasted 286 calendar days, the typical bull market was 3.5 times longer (1,011 calendar days).

A different analysis from Bank of America Global research provides even more evidence that thinking long-term is a winning strategy. The researchers examined the probability of generating negative returns in the S&P 500 based on different holding periods dating back to 1929. The end result was a perfect inverse correlation between the probability of negative returns and time.

For example, hypothetically holding the S&P 500 tracking index for one day, three months, or one year would have generated a 46%, 32%, and 25% probability of negative returns over the last 94 years, respectively. Meanwhile, holding the position for 10 years or 20 years would have yielded negative returns of 6% and 0% respectively. You’re reading this right: Tracking the S&P 500 index for 20 years has been a money-making investment 100% of the time.

No matter what happens to the U.S. economy for Wall Street in the coming weeks and months, patient investors are well-positioned for success.

Source: www.fool.com