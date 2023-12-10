A week of market swings, yen skyrockets on BoJ speculation

Global financial markets were mainly influenced by three key themes last week: the yen’s dramatic rise, the dollar’s strength following strong US employment data, and the fallout from Moody’s downgrading China’s rating outlook.

Most surprising was the yen’s significant surge, driven by intense speculation about an imminent exit from negative interest rates by the BOJ. Anticipation of this policy change pushed the yen as the strongest currency, as well as impacting Japan’s bond yields and the stock market, with the Nikkei suffering a significant decline.

The dollar secured its place as the second-strongest currency, boosted by strong employment data and upbeat consumer sentiment. The solid labor market report prompted traders to reconsider their expectations of an early rate cut by the Fed.

In contrast to the strength of the yen and dollar, both the Australian and New Zealand dollars emerged as the weakest performers. Their downgrade was mainly due to deteriorating risk sentiment in Asia, particularly following Moody’s decision to downgrade China’s rating outlook. Meanwhile, the RBA’s decision to keep rates steady failed to provide any significant stimulus to Australians.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the Canadian dollar finished as the third strongest, benefiting from the dollar’s rally and also influenced by the BOC’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged without adopting an accommodative stance. European major companies showed mixed performance. Sterling was on the weaker side, while the euro showed relative strength against its European counterpart.

Fed rate cut expectations change; Limiting stock rallies, lifting the dollar

In a week marked by important economic data that showed a sense of resilience in a gradually cooling US economy, major US stock indexes posted gains for the sixth consecutive week. This continued upward trend comes amid strong expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming December meeting, with the current tightening cycle already completed. However, stocks’ rallies are fizzling out as markets are reevaluating their expectations for a rate cut next year, a factor also contributing to the strengthening of the dollar and a rise in the 10-year yield.

The nonfarm payrolls report released Friday provided a glimpse of the strength of the U.S. job market. The report came in above expectations with headline job growth of 199k, while the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7%. Additionally, wages continued to grow at a strong pace of 0.4%. While these data suggest the U.S. job market remains tight, ongoing strong wage growth suggests inflation pressures may persist longer than some market analysts anticipate.

Following the payroll data, a University of Michigan survey revealed a significant drop in inflation expectations. The one-year inflation rate outlook fell to 3.1%, down significantly from 4.5% in November, the lowest level since March 2021. This decline in short-term inflation expectations was reflected in the long-term outlook, which also fell to 3.2. % to 2.8%. In parallel, the consumer sentiment index improved significantly, climbing more than 8 points to 69.4, the best level since July.

Despite these positive indicators, the market still has strong expectations for the Fed to keep interest rates on hold, with a 97.1% chance at the final policy meeting of the year. However, the likelihood of a rate cut in March has declined, with expectations falling from 55% to 44% last week. This shift in expectations is also evident in the swaps market, where traders have reduced their bets on the extent of a Fed rate cut next year, pricing in about 110 basis points of easing versus more than 120 basis points. is lower than previous forecasts.

In stock market performance, the DOW gained a modest 0.01%, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite gained 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

As long as the support at 4537.24 holds, the near-term outlook for the S&P 500 remains bullish. However, the loss of bullish momentum is evident in D MACD. Whether there is enough momentum to challenge the high at 4818.62 is in question. The future direction of the index will largely depend on how economic and market conditions play out in early 2024.

The Dollar Index saw notable volatility last week, mainly driven by a heavy selloff in USD/JPY and a retrograde decline in EUR/USD. For now, as long as 103.06 minor support holds above 55D EMA (now at 104.56), further rally is expected. But the DXY may start to struggle above there due to conflicting dynamics by the Yen and Euro.

Furthermore, if price movements from 102.46 represent the second leg of a corrective pattern from 107.34, the road is expected to be additional bumpy, as a corrective move inside the corrective pattern.

BoJ speculation stirs markets: Yen up, Nikkei down

The BOJ’s potential move away from its long-standing negative interest rate policy was one of the major topics in global financial markets last week, causing significant movements. The speculation intensified following statements from BOJ officials, which caused the yen to strengthen significantly and 10-year JGB yields to rise. Conversely, these developments led to a significant decline in Japan’s benchmark stock index, the Nikkei.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comments in parliament about increasing complexity in policy management in the coming months further fueled market speculation. He also drew attention to different possible targets for interest rates after the BOJ decides to move away from negative short-term borrowing costs.

Before Ueda’s comments, comments by Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino were perceived by the market as a harbinger of policy normalization. Himino suggested that the potential first rate hike since 2007 would not be as damaging to the economy as some market analysts had feared.

A Bloomberg survey of economists underlined the shift in sentiment, with a two-thirds majority expecting the BOJ to abandon its negative rate policy by April 2024. About half of these economists expect this to change in April, while a smaller group of 15% expect this to happen. In early January.

Given the BOJ plans to release new economic forecasts in both January and April, the March meeting is seen as an unexpected time for such a significant policy adjustment. In the meantime, the BOJ is expected to wait for the outcome of spring wage talks, making April a more likely time for a policy change.

The key question for BoJ observers is whether the December 18-19 meeting will be used by Ueda and its board to signal imminent policy normalization or whether such signals will be postponed until January.

The huge decline in Nikkei last week, followed by a strong break of the 55D EMA (now at 32566.02), suggests that the rise from 30538.28 has already been completed at 33853.46. A more important question is whether the overall uptrend 24681.74 has also completed its five-wave run after breaking 33772.89.

In any case, if Nikkei cannot strongly regain the 55D EMA within a short period of time, the risks will now remain to the downside. After this, a deep fall can be seen at 30538.28 support level, which is close to the 38.2% retracement of 24681.74 to 33853.46 at 30349.86.

Hong Kong stocks tumble as Moody’s downgrades China’s outlook

Another significant development in Asian financial markets was when Moody’s downgraded China’s A1 debt rating outlook to “negative” from “stable”. The downgrade reflects concerns about the financial burden of bailing out local governments and state firms, as well as the management of the ongoing property crisis.

Subsequently, Moody’s took further action by upgrading the outlook of eight Chinese banks, including the country’s four largest lenders – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank Corporation – to “stable”. Negative.” Additionally, Moody’s downgraded Hong Kong’s outlook to negative from stable, acknowledging the close political, institutional, economic and financial ties between Hong Kong and mainland China.

In view of these developments, Hong Kong’s HSI extended its downtrend to 22700.85, reaching a new low for the year. As long as resistance at 17068.26 holds, the near-term outlook will remain bearish. The next target is 100% projection from 20361.02 to 15705.02 from 22700.85 to 18044.85.

The medium-term fate of the HSI is closely linked to whether the Shanghai SSE can defend its key long-term support at 2863.64 amid the current decline. It is still too early to make a definite assessment, but a decisive break of 2863.64 will resume the downtrend of SSE with a 100% projection from 3731.68 to 2863.64 at 3418.95 to 2550.91.

AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY were the biggest losers this week

AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY were the biggest movers last week with declines of -2.8% and -2.7% respectively. This is a combined result of the Yen rising on BoJ speculation, pressure on the Aussie and Kiwi due to China problems.

The huge decline in AUD/JPY last week suggests that the entire rise from 86.04 has already been completed at 98.56. As long as the 55D EMA (now at 96.29) holds, deeper downside is in favor. Break of 93.00 support will confirm this bearish position and again target 86.04 support.

Furthermore, the decline from 98.56 is temporarily seen as the third leg of a consolidation pattern from 99.32 (2022 high). If this is a correction, the decline from 98.56 is likely to extend through a 38.2% retracement from 86.04 to 59.85 (2020 low) before being completed at 99.32 at 84.24.

The outlook for NZD/JPY is clearly more optimistic than that of AUD/JPY. Yet the sharp decline to 91.50 and the bearish trend in D MACD have raised the possibility that a medium-term top has already formed. Short term focus now is at 86.75 support. A strong bounce from there will sustain the medium-term bullishness, and bring another rise to 91.50 at a later stage.

However, a decisive break of 86.75 would argue that it is already correcting the entire trend from 59.49 (2020 low), and would lead to a deeper drop to 80.42 support.

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY declined from 151.89 to 141.59 last week, but recovered after finding support from the 142.45 Fibonacci level. The initial bias remains neutral for the first consolidation this week. But the recovery should be limited below the resistance at 147.14 which became support to avoid another decline. On the downside, a break of 141.59 and continued trading below the 142.45 Fibonacci level will pave the way for the next Fibonacci level at 136.63.

In the bigger picture, the current decline from 151.89 is seen as the third leg of a corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Deeper decline would be seen via 38.2% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 followed by 61.8% retracement of 142.45 to 136.63. It will remain a favorite for now as long as the support resistance of 147.14 holds.

In the longer term picture, as long as 125.85 resistance turns into support (2015 high), the uptrend above 75.56 (2011 low) is still in favor of continuing to 151.93 (2022 high) at a later stage.

