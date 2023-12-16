A wave of risk-off shook the market, stocks broke records, the dollar fell

Financial markets ended last week on a strong risk-on sentiment, driven mainly by a flurry of central bank activities. The bullish tone was especially echoed in the stock markets, which strengthened their position after the Fed’s soft stance. This sentiment pushed major indices like the DOW, DAX and CAC to new record highs. Despite slight losses towards the end of the week, these indices maintained their elevated levels, underscoring the positive market reaction.

In currency markets, the US dollar emerged as the weakest performer, heavily influenced by the Fed’s estimate of a cumulative 75 basis points rate cut for the next year. This change in the Fed’s stance significantly affected the dollar’s position against its counterparts.

While European currencies also rose against the dollar, they lagged other major currencies. The ECB and BoE’s resistance to speculation of an imminent rate cut had little impact on market sentiment, as their messages fell on deaf ears.

The Japanese Yen has emerged as the strongest currency and is set to rise in the near future, largely dependent on the upcoming BOJ policy decision. The Australian dollar is one of the next strongest commodity currencies and could see further upside if risk-on sentiment persists.

Fed hints at rate cut, ECB and BOE adopt cautious stance

The Fed’s “remarkably” dovish stance last week, as reflected in its new economic projections, had a significant impact on financial markets. These projections indicate a substantial easing of monetary policy in 2024, with an expected overall rate cut of 75 bps. This adjustment would reduce the federal funds rate from its current range of 5.25-5.50% to a much lower bracket of 4.50-4.75%.

The market reaction to this potential easing has been swift and decisive. Fed funds futures, a leading indicator of market sentiment and expectations, now show a 58.5% probability of the first 25 bps rate cut by May 2024. However, market sentiment does not stop there. Traders are pricing in an even more aggressive easing trajectory, with more than a 75% probability that the Fed will lower its interest rates to a range of 3.75-4.00% by the end of next year. This anticipated move will dramatically reduce the current rate by 150bps.

In contrast to the Fed’s apparent readiness to ease monetary policy, the ECB and BoE took a more cautious stance, resisting immediate speculation of rate cuts in their respective areas.

Despite differing monetary stances, it seems almost certain that both the ECB and the BOE will ease policy in the coming year, albeit at an uncertain pace and magnitude. The latest round of PMI data from the Eurozone and the UK provides some context for this approach. The data shows the eurozone’s manufacturing and services sectors continue to contract, while Britain’s economic growth remains stagnant.

The only question is who is first and fastest in cutting interest rates.

DOW, DAX and CAC reach new record highs

There has been a strong rise in global stock markets on the expectation of monetary easing. The DOW, DAX and CAC all reached new record highs last week. From a technical perspective, the near-term outlook for the DOW remains bullish as long as the support at 26292.58 holds. Next target is 100% projection from 32327.20 to 38378.54, 28660.94 to 34712.28.

The main question for DOW is whether it can sustain enough momentum to reach the 40k level, which is the medium-term target of 61.8% from 18213.65 (2020 low), to 3695.65 (2022 high), to 28660.94 (2022 low). Near 42041.65. ,

The DAX rose as high as 17003.27 in reaction to the poor PMI data, but retreated to close at 16751.43. As long as the support at 16595.10 holds, further upside is in favor. The next target is 61.8% projection from 14630.21 to 17513.87 and 11862.84 to 16528.97. Break of 1695.10 support will bring consolidation first. But the pullback should be controlled above 55D EMA (now at 15919.20) to spark another rally.

As long as the support at 7529.10 holds, further upside is expected for CAC. The next target is a 61.8% projection from 6773.81 to 7980.66, from 5628.41 to 7581.25, which is close to the 8000 psychological level. Break of 7529.10 would bring consolidation first. But the downside of the retracement must be controlled above the 55D EMA (now at 7255.17) for the trend to resume.

US 10-year yield breaks 4%, dollar index resumes near-term decline

US 10-year yields closed at 3.928, up 4% from 4.997 last week. Technically the current level is an ideal zone for the recovery phase. D: Oversold conditions are observed in the RSI. The 61.8% retracement of 3.253 to 4.997 at 3.919 is the 55W EMA (now at 3.952) as well as long-term channel support. But a break of 4.293 resistance is still needed to indicate short-term bottoming. Otherwise, any interim recovery will be brief.

On the other hand, continued trading below 3.919 will pave the way to 3.253 cluster support (38.2% retracement from 0.398 to 4.997 at 3.24), marking a correction in the overall trend from 0.398 (2020 low).

After failing to extend the rebound through the 55D EMA, the Dollar Index’s decline from 107.34 resumed last week after breaking through 102.46. Further decline is now expected with a 61.8% projection from 107.34 to 102.46 from earlier 104.26 to 101.24. A strong break there would aim for a 100% projection at 99.38, which is close to the 99.57 key support level.

The big question is whether the DXY’s fall from 107.34 marks a resumption of a full downtrend from 114.77 (2022 high), or as another leg of a consolidation pattern from 99.57. For now, the latter case is preferred, as the euro’s outperformance over the dollar should not last too long as the ECB is also on track to cut rates next year.

Therefore, strong support from 99.38/57 is expected to end the fall from 107.34 and bring a rebound. A break of 104.26 would argue that the third phase of the corrective pattern could have begun.

AUD/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH

AUD/USD had the second biggest rise last week and rose 1.84%. Technically, the breakdown of medium-term channel resistance confirms the case that the entire decline from 0.7156 to 0.6269 has been completed with three waves. The rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low). As long as the support at 0.6524 holds, with the first resistance at 0.6894, the near term outlook will now remain bullish. A decisive break there will bring further rally to the next 0.7156 resistance.

USD/JPY was the top mover last week, closing down -1.91%. The development is in line with the view that the rise from 127.20 to 151.89 has already been completed. The fall from 151.89 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 151.93. As long as the 146.58 resistance holds, the outlook will remain bearish. The next target is the 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63. A sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low).

USD/CNH attempted to break the 38.2% retracement from 6.6971 to 7.3679 last week at 7.1117, but failed again. Nevertheless, as long as the support at 0.7119 holds, the near-term outlook will remain bearish. The fall from 0.73679 is temporarily seen as the third leg of the pattern from 7.3745. A sustained break of 7.7117 would confirm this outlook and pave the way for a 61.8% retracement below at 6.9533. If realized, an extended decline in USD/CNH would provide additional support to the rally in AUD/USD and put downward pressure on USD/JPY.

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD rose to 1.1008 last week but failed to break the 1.1016 resistance and retreated. Initial bias remains neutral this week. Further upside is expected as long as 1.0722 support holds. A break of 1.1016 would resume a full rally from 1.0447 highs to 1.1274.

In the bigger picture, price action from 1.1274 is seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). The rise from 1.0447 is seen as a second leg up. Although further rally cannot be ruled out, the gains should be limited to 1.1274 to bring about the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, a sustained break of the 1.0722 support would argue that the third phase has already begun for 1.0447 and below.

In the longer-term picture, a long-term low is at 0.9534 at a bullish convergence position in M ​​MACD. It is still too early to call for a change in the bullish trend as the pair remains inside the descending channel. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55M EMA (now at 1.1073) and break of 1.1274 resistance will increase the chances of a reversal and target 1.2348 resistance for confirmation.

