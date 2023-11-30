A warning for 2024: What the space industry needs to consider for continued growth

Shelley Brunswick is the COO of the Space Foundation and a speaker on technology used for the well-being of humanity and planet Earth.

getty

Over the past 18 months, I have participated in a number of studies for the space industry, working with global think tanks and government agencies to better understand the future of the space ecosystem and its implications for society in the coming decades . This research has revealed trends that could negatively impact the space economy’s ability to grow.

So, this is what I want business leaders in the space industry to consider.

About that funding…

The space industry is poised to reach $1 trillion in less than 20 years and $3 trillion by 2050. This is unprecedented growth that everyone should be excited about. But if we in the space industry don’t figure out how to tell people outside the space community how amazing this industry is, funding for projects – which fuels development – ​​will dry up.

People outside our ecosystem generally have no idea about space initiatives and more importantly, how they will improve life on Earth. At a time when public opinion influences political spending, it is vital that those in the space industry get their message right and get it across.

Initiatives, discoveries and progress must be clearly expressed to show their importance to the public. How does space benefit others?

It wasn’t that long ago that NASA’s budget was cut, and it was never recovered. Once we “won the space race,” funding space programs no longer seemed important. The message of how space technology could be applied to the world around us failed to reach the masses. As a result, NASA funding typically remains less than 1% of the total federal budget.

This is not just America’s problem. I recently led a workshop discussion at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) on space outreach and communications. While there, I spoke with representatives from several emerging space nations who shared similar stories: We didn’t get the messaging and communications right early on, so our respective governments and citizens thought we were spending billions of dollars when in reality it was there was one. Two hundred thousand. Perceptions do not match, and funding for future initiatives has been threatened.

I stick to the advice I shared to overcome this challenge: “‘Space for all’ means different things to different countries. Each country needs its own strategy, its own community and “They need to see what helps their citizens the most, and then come up with a strategy.” And a policy that helps lift up their citizens.”

bring new

The global space workforce is aging, and we are not prepared to replace workers as they retire. This challenge severely limits the opportunities that the space industry can explore and thus limits the progress we can make for the betterment of life on Earth.

Improving the situation not only involves increasing awareness of initiatives and projects, as mentioned above, but also means that we must get young people excited about space and provide pathways to opportunity. To make capacity building more effective immediately, we must inspire and re-skill this generation into space careers and adjacent industries.

So how do we do this? At a high level, we need more mentorship programs within space organizations. Additionally, it has never been more important to establish networks to connect talent to space workers who can introduce them to the jobs and skills they need to excel. We also need cost-efficient training programs that are easy to implement.

Through my work at the Space Foundation, I have been exposed to some excellent initiatives paving the way. The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) offers a mentoring program and the Space4Women network, which has been an asset for many women. UNOOSA also runs Space4Youth, which provides a range of opportunities for research fellowships and capacity building to the next generation.

Additionally, the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) supports the United Nations Program on Space Applications. Its goal is to “connect and represent university students and young space professionals aged 18-35 with the United Nations, space agencies, industry and academia.” Through SGAC, there are several scholarships as well as mentorship programs available.

Another major example is the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). In celebration of the Year of Youth at the International Astronautical Congress, the group awarded 500 scholarships for young people to attend. He also arranged a charter flight for 200 people to fly to Baku for the IAC. The group also started a program called “Youth Dialogue” in collaboration with ADA University.

Clearly, a lot of work is being done to provide access and training to the future space workforce, but it is not yet on the scale that is needed, and the general public probably has little awareness of what such Programs exist. This must change for the space industry to continue growing.

place for peace

Space has always been a place of collaboration. For example, I previously wrote about how India, an emerging space nation, was able to outpace others with the Moon landing because it built on the work of more established space nations and collaborated with partners for a remarkable mission. Did. It represents the best of us.

Still, it is impossible to ignore the geopolitical changes taking place in the world around us. Such geopolitics threatens to break down multinational space cooperation.

Today, there is significant global alignment around the International Space Station (ISS), and the Artemis Accords are becoming a unifying force. But as an industry we would be remiss if we did not consider how conflict may play a role in the development of the global space ecosystem.

To address the threat, our space community must remain committed to the belief that space is for all humanity. This can become the greatest field of diplomacy, and it provides space for peace if we act wisely.

These aren’t the only challenges for space. I plan to consider additional issues, research, and solutions in the future.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?