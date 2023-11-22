Although Dave Hedgewood enjoys sailing the ocean aboard his slick superyacht, the video game designer and entrepreneur has settled in a more permanent location in Los Angeles. Records show that the video game designer and entrepreneur is best known as the founder of San Diego-based developer Psyonix, which came out with the hugely successful vehicular football title “Rocket League” and was later acquired by Epic Games for an undisclosed amount. Recently picked up the keys to an $11.5 million mansion located on a particularly sought-after street in the western neighborhood of Brentwood.

Built in 2019 by prolific developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties, the newly acquired property includes six bedrooms and nine baths in 9,300 square feet of living space, complete with exclusive lighting fixtures, smart-home technology and fireplaces, and a water closet. Are equipped with series. Element. Originally listed last spring for $13 million, and then reduced to $12 million, the place went to Hedgewood and his wife Danielle at a substantial discount in late October.

Automatic Fleetwood doors in the main living spaces allow a seamless flow to the outdoor environment, illuminated by an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking panoramic views.

Hidden behind gates and high hedges, amid a secluded cul-de-sac parcel spanning a third of an acre, the modern three-story structure has an attached two-car garage at the front that is surrounded by a waterfall. Fire and water features enhance a floating walkway that leads to the main level highlighted by a living room with a striking marble fireplace extending to the ceiling, as well as Fleetwood doors extending to a terrace and lawn which are ideal for entertaining al fresco. A cozy fireplace and built-in barbecue station.

Other standout features include a waterfall-covered dining area and fireside family room, both of which connect with a gourmet kitchen equipped with Italian cabinetry, an eat-in island and top-tier Miele appliances; And upstairs, a luxurious master retreat features a custom fireplace, wraparound balcony and spacious walk-in closet, plus a spa-like bathroom equipped with dual vanities, a soak tub and glass-enclosed shower.

Entertainment and relaxation is the name of the game on the lower level, which features a four-TV video wall, back-lit onyx bar, gym, movie theater with stadium seating and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar. And the dazzling amenities continue outside, where there’s an infinity-edge pool and spa in the backyard, and a bar and fire-pit on the roof deck above.

The Charlotte, NC, native, now in his 40s, dropped out of college, and supported himself while learning the game design and development trade. He founded Psyonix in 2001, before getting his big break with “Rocket League” in 2015 and eventually sold the company to Epic Games about four years later.

Hedgewood recently purchased the refinished 184-foot Benetti superyacht Galaxy, valued at $25 million; And right now, the couple still owns a Mediterranean-style villa in the Point Loma area of ​​San Diego, which they paid nearly $2.7 million for in spring 2020.

The listing was held by The Agency’s John Gednalske, Jamie Warrick and Mauricio Umansky; Douglas Elliman’s Ernie Carswell and Spencer Daly reprized Hedgewood.

