A veteran teacher says she left her 'soul-crushing' job because of a broken school system

Lisa Wolfe, 56, has wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember. he had a set as a child little House on the Prairie Books that accidentally included a duplicate copy; She was thrilled that she had an extra book to comment on and play the role of teacher. She fondly remembers her education and tells how much she loved being creative in school.

“I wanted to come back and teach,” she says. Luck,

She did just that in 2002, and took a break after becoming a mother in 2011. She returned to the classroom three years later, but it gradually became far from what she once loved.

Based in Colorado, Wolfe re-entered the workforce to teach the concurrent enrollment program, which allows high school students to receive college credit for courses. But the program was eventually discontinued and Wolfe began teaching at a middle school. She says it was the most stressful job she’s ever had, describing the new school in a post-pandemic landscape as “soul-crushing.”

She says students were reading well below grade level and teachers received no professional support, such as extra preparation time or training to help close the learning gap. Indeed, students across the world are facing learning loss due to the pandemic. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), average mathematics and reading scores fell to 1990 and 2004 levels, respectively.

“We are failing our students miserably,” Wolfe says, describing how she used to wake up at 2 a.m. to start paperwork and grading tests because she was so stressed. After teaching for 19 years, he left his dream profession in October 2023. “I’ve done a lot,” she says. “I’ve got nothing left.”

teacher’s plight

Wolfe’s experience is a textbook example of how today’s teachers are at their last mile, and have been so for some time. The teaching industry has long been marked by low pay, but as inflation took hold of the economy, it became even more difficult for many teachers to pay the bills without a raise. COVID-19 was like pressing a broken bone for an industry already struggling with burnout and turnover. They have become more stressed as teachers grapple with pandemic-disrupted learning, rising school violence and politicians petitioning to censor important topics like Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ rights.

This has led to a shortage of teachers, with many like Wolfe leaving to pursue other jobs where they feel more valued. Between the 2021-2022 school year and this year, turnover was the highest in five years, according to an eight-state analysis from the nonprofit education news group Chalkbeat. Researchers at Kansas State University estimate there are at least 55,000 teacher vacancies by August 2023 — and the shortage is getting worse in many states.

“I think the teaching profession is not a profession anymore – it’s something people do for a few years after college to figure out what they really want to do,” Wolfe says, explaining. That they eventually leave because of lack of respect, poor conditions and meager wages. “So we lose all that talent and our students lose out.”

When she left teaching, Wolfe was making $74,000 a year, which she calls “pretty good.” It was these poor conditions that ultimately led her to leave her job, which she attributes to the way the schools were run. She describes an environment that lacked safety and resources for students, teachers, and administrative staff.

“I was unable to spend quality time with my family and take care of my own needs because of the burden of unpaid labor,” she says. “I can no longer participate in a system that exploits students and teachers to such an extent that Is failing.”

‘We are not making any product’

If you ask Wolfe, part of the problem is that schools are being treated like companies in an increasingly corporate world. This type of system does not take into account the socio-emotional needs of children, as the focus is on teaching children pre-professional skills for white-collar jobs, according to the National Education Policy Centre: “Corporate influence is well entrenched. In the early years of schooling, public schools were transformed into agents of surveillance capitalism rather than protected spaces for uninterrupted education and personal and intellectual development.

Wolfe says school districts are running schools on a business model, with funding invested in teachers and students often not allocated to children. “They’re sitting on all this capital and they’re not doing anything with it,” she says. Most of the federal funding schools have received during the pandemic has been “earmarked for very specific things,” she says. , such as improvements to buildings or air conditioning systems.

However, this is not the case for all schools, and the schools that have been better invested have a completely different story. Wolfe says schools have become more segregated based on income. While his children attended a fancy public school, Wolfe taught at another institution whose conditions were incredibly different. “The inequality is very serious, and kids know it,” she adds. “I think they’re crazy, and they should be crazy.”

If schools are businesses, students are data points. The incredibly stressful pursuit of higher education emphasizes test scores from an early age at the expense of a more holistic education. And as test scores dropped during the pandemic, the focus on testing intensified. Chronic absenteeism has doubled since pre-pandemic times, adding fuel to the fire.

“We’re not making a product, we’re working with kids,” says Wolfe. “We’re trying to fit everyone into this model that doesn’t work, and isn’t workable.” Gamifying everything, she adds, takes away the creative part of teaching and comes at the expense of “interactions” and “deeper learning.”

Now, Wolfe is looking into semi-retirement and substitute teaching. She knows that the world she is moving away from is not the same. “It changed very dramatically, and [I remember] Just thinking, ‘This is not my career anymore,’” she says.

People are also changing. Educators are rejecting old ideas about how the profession should work, as new generations change how we view the workplace. “Attitudes towards work have changed a lot, young people have really opened everyone’s eyes to the fact that you don’t have to sacrifice everything for a job or a profession,” says Wolfe. But teaching often works with the idea of ​​silent labour. “Education runs only on the free labor of teachers. “If teachers stop working for free, it will collapse.”

Subscribe to the CEO Daily newsletter to get a CEO’s perspective on the biggest headlines in business. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com