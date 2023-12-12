A unique mission: sending DNA and ashes into space

Summary: Entrepreneur Udo Peterson’s ashes, along with the DNA of famous historical figures, will embark on an unprecedented journey into space. The mission, conducted by Memorial Spaceflight Company Celestis, is the first time in human history that DNA will be sent beyond Earth’s borders. The ULA Vulcan rocket, scheduled to launch on January 8, will carry the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols and three former US presidents. The growing popularity of alternative burials such as space burials stems from their longer-lasting legacy compared to traditional monuments.

Udo Petersen’s DNA and ashes will fly into space aboard a ULA Vulcan rocket amid the vast expanse of the universe. Peterson, an entrepreneur who achieved success in Waterloo Region, moved to Canada from Germany in 1967. He co-founded Bend All Tools & Machines, which later became Bend All Automotive, employing over 1,200 individuals.

Peterson’s passion for astronomy and his belief in the existence of life beyond Earth led his family to fulfill his last wish. After his passing, Peterson’s daughters coordinated with Celestis and a funeral home to make this cosmic journey a reality. According to Nicole Peterson, Udo’s daughter, his goal is to create “a cosmic archive or a cosmic time capsule” that captures a snapshot of the current state of our planet.

Celestis President Colby Youngblood acknowledges the appeal of space burials compared to traditional memorials, highlighting their permanent nature. A headstone in a cemetery has a limited lifespan, but being buried in space represents a permanent memorial that will outlive anything else on Earth. With an average cost of approximately $13,000 USD for a deep space burial mission, these unique commemorations provide a meaningful and unmatched tribute to departed loved ones.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation is growing for this unprecedented mission. The ULA Vulcan rocket will serve as a vessel for not only the ashes of Udo Peterson but the DNA of notable figures such as Gene Roddenberry, Nickel Nichols, George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy. This historic moment signals the beginning of a new era in human exploration, bridging the gap between our planet and the vast unknown of space.

