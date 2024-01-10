A top Wall Street pro who swapped wine for protein shakes is now looking for a niche position as a weightlifter and research analyst

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo has earned the top spot in the Institutional Investor Survey for the past four years.

He told Bloomberg that he also aspires to become a competitive weightlifter and athlete.

Mayo is bullish on bank stocks for 2024 and aims to top the list for institutional investors for the fifth year running.

When most people imagine a competitive weightlifter, Wall Street analysts aren’t the first thing that think of.

Wells Fargo’s Mike Mayo could change that.

Mayo, a 60-year-old research analyst who has earned Institutional Investor’s top analyst ranking for four consecutive years, can bench press 230 pounds, squat 336 pounds and deadlift more than 400, according to a Tuesday Bloomberg profile.

Those numbers earned him a silver medal at a recent powerlifting competition in Memphis.

The profile states that he began powerlifting in 2021, after he was diagnosed with osteoporosis and had broken several bones in recent years. Mayo replaced alcohol with protein shakes, and now his reputation includes health-conscious decisions, including an order of a seven-egg omelet at a hotel that, according to Bloomberg, cost him seven different meals. -Egg omelettes were obtained.

In addition to gym metrics, his stock-market understanding attracts the attention of JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and other Wall Street analysts.

“I listen to him when he speaks and I read all his reports because he knows what he speaks about,” Dimon said in an interview with Bloomberg. “There are some disagreements from time to time, but there’s nothing wrong with that. We always have a little bit of humor.”

Mayo is bullish on Bank stocks this year. His optimism for the sector goes back to May 2022, when he said share prices had still not fully caught up in net interest income growth.

Bank stocks sank that year, then continued to decline into 2023.

Mayo said, “I thought it would be heaven for the banks if interest rates went to 3%. And if it stopped there it would be heaven for the banks.” “The fact that it went up to 5% gave the bank hell.”

However, he chose JPMorgan as his top stock pick, and shares of the bank are up 27% in 2023.

In any case, his goal is to continue improving his fitness and his standing among his Wall Street peers.

He is in the running to win the top spot in the Institutional Investor survey for the fifth consecutive year, which would put him among an elite group of sell-side research analysts.

“My biggest professional goal is to make [Institutional Investor] Hall of Fame,” Mayo told Bloomberg. “And to win a gold medal at the national powerlifting championships.”

