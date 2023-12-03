Image Source: Getty Images

I am searching for the best dividend stocks to buy in the current uncertain scenario. And FTSE 250 RETAILER pets at home (LSE:PETS) sits at the top of my buy list.

The company not only offers market-beating dividends for the current financial year. The defensive nature of the petcare market means it should have the strength to deliver the shareholder payouts Citi Brokers is expecting.

I also think it is well positioned to deliver impressive earnings and dividend growth over the long term. That’s why I’m planning to add it to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

impressive sales growth

The amount we spend feeding, pampering and entertaining our pets remains largely unaffected by broader pressures on consumer spending. This was evident during Pets at Home’s first half of the financial year when consumer revenue increased by 8.6% to £1 billion.

Sales growth in the 28 weeks to October 12 easily exceeded the company’s medium-term target of 7%. And that’s an encouraging omen, given the doubtful outlook for the UK economy in 2024.

Pets at Home is a one-stop shop for everything a pet owner needs, and has built a loyal customer base that keeps its customers active.

To illustrate, the number of subscribers to its VIP rewards program rose 3% in the first half to 7.8 million. This program is an important source of recurring revenue for the business, and gives additional scope to increase earnings in difficult times.

I am also impressed by the pace at which Pets at Home’s high-margin veterinary division is growing. Sales grew by 19% on a statutory basis during the first half, driven by increased footfall and higher volume of customer visits.

The company increased its surgery portfolio by 10,000 sq ft in this period through property expansion and new openings. The continued expansion here gives me additional reason to be optimistic about the group’s earnings.

dividend growth

City analysts expect earnings to decline by 9% during this financial year (to March 2024). However, this reflects turbulence related to the opening of a new distribution center, and the costs associated with a brand relaunch and building a new digital platform, rather than underlying business problems.

As far as dividends are concerned, the retailer is expected to increase its total dividend for the current financial year to 12.9p per share. This results in a good dividend yield of 4.4%.

By comparison, the average forward yield for FTSE 250 shares sits at 3.6%.

Dividend coverage is not as strong as I would like. This sits at 1.6 times, 2 times lower than the minimum security benchmark. But a strong balance sheet means the company should be well positioned to meet this year’s projected dividend. As of October it had net cash of £12.1m.

animal magic

Pets at Home faces heavy competition from other pet care specialists, supermarkets and generic online retailers (such as American Giant) Amazon,

Still, overall, I still believe the company is a great buy. With pet ownership continuing to rise in the UK, I expect retailers to also see profits and dividends.

