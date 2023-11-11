A tilted Christmas card honoring the Crooked House Pub

What’s wrong with this picture?

It’s an experience that Christmas card recipients everywhere know – a crisp, new envelope is opened only to reveal festive wishes that can’t stand up straight.

However, in the West Midlands this year, unequal stock is virtually by design.

Italic Season’s Greetings honors the famous Winky pub, the Crooked House near Dudley which was destroyed in a fire this summer.

Crooked calendars are also being sold.

The pair of products contain photographs of unscented wine that were sent to the organizer and campaign group Save the Crooked House (Let’s Get It Rebuilt).

The months in the calendar are written phonetically to reflect the local dialect, while the message on the card is: “Happy Crooked Christmas.”

They are being sold online and at a pop-up shop outside the Dudley Arms in Himley, Staffordshire, on Saturday.

The pub, once known as “Britain’s strangest” inn, burned down in a fire on 5 August and then suddenly collapsed two days later.

The venue was so unusual that pennies rolled along the bar seemed to travel upward.

Ian Sandell of the campaign group said he hoped the sale would help raise the profile of the proposal to rebuild the venue with sign changes.

“We have family photos, we have wedding photos, we have photos from the period of the building,” he said of the calendar.

Scenes from the past are depicted

Printer Stuart Blaze, of Wellington, Shropshire, produced the items, ensuring they were off-centre, like the pub, which was affected by landslides caused by mining in the area in the 19th century.

“We had to make a jig and make something that would curve it,” he explained.

“The Christmas cards go under the guillotine but I can only cut six cards at a time, so it’s quite laborious, labour-intensive work, but it’s also been fun to do.”

Ian Sandle said the calendar used photographs of the public

Paul Turner of the campaign group said there was a huge public reaction to the loss of the pub.

“The loss of this iconic pub has received fantastic media attention around the world and we are hoping we can continue this momentum,” he said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the August incidents.

There is special spelling in the calendar

