'A Thousand and One' director Avi Rockwell was stalked and threatened by an extra, who has now been charged with the murder of Michael Latt.

Three days after film marketing consultant Michael Lett was murdered in his Los Angeles home on Monday, November 27, the Los Angeles Times reports in a court filing that the woman charged in his death has been ” A Thousand and One” director AV was accused of stalking and threatening him. Rockwell.

Rockwell’s directorial debut, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, focuses on Jamila Mitchell, a 36-year-old woman appearing as an extra in Focus Features’ “A Thousand and Ones” who breaks into Lett’s home. Has been accused of doing. And shot him.

A press release from prosecutors accused him of targeting Latt, the son of longtime Sundance Institute director Michelle Satter, “in order to befriend the woman he was pursuing.”

Lett publicly linked herself to Rockwell when she posted about attending the Sundance premiere of “A Thousand and One” on her personal Instagram account.

“There’s nothing better than the energy of a world premiere at the #Sundance Film Festival,” he wrote in January 2023.

Rockwell responded: “Thank you, Michael… love you!!”

Lett was the founder and CEO of Lead with Love, an organization that works to support “influential women and artists of color”. People and organizations he worked with included Barry Jenkins, Common, Ryan Coogler, Netflix, Sundance Film Festival, DGA, Ava DuVernay’s Array, and UCLA.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Rockwell was forced to obtain a restraining order against Mitchell. Shortly after production of “A Thousand and Ones” was completed, Mitchell reportedly began sending Rockwell gifts, followed by harassing emails and handwritten letters in which Mitchell threatened to commit suicide.

“As I write this, my Glock is loaded,” Mitchell wrote in a note. “One flick of the trigger and I’ll be free.”

Rockwell and the producers of “A Thousand and One” claim they responded by referring Mitchell to mental health resources, but she continued to contact Rockwell through fake phone numbers after the director blocked her original number. The filmmaker claims Mitchell, who served as a stand-in for “A Thousand and One” star Teyana Taylor, attempted to discredit Rockwell on social media by accusing him of racism and selling drugs.

“He made numerous attempts to emotionally blackmail me, threatening to ruin my career and derail the success of the film by going public about my alleged abandonment of a suicidal man,” Rockwell wrote in the court filing. ”

Rockwell was forced to file a police report in June due to continued stalking, threats, and harassment.

Watch Rockwell’s conversation with IndieWire at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival below.

Source: www.indiewire.com