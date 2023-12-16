LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Tesla driver will pay more than $23,000 in compensation for a 2019 car crash that killed two people in a Los Angeles suburb, a decision announced the same day the automaker sold in the U.S. Almost all the vehicles taken back.

Wednesday’s court hearing ended a case that is believed to be the first time that U.S. prosecutors have brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. Was. It was one of a series of fatal crashes investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that led to the recall this week.

The recall affects more than 2 million Tesla vehicles and will update the software and fix a faulty system that ensures drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot. This came after a two-year federal investigation into accidents that occurred during the use of Autopilot partially automated driving systems.

The Tesla driver in the Los Angeles case, Kevin Aziz Riyad, pleaded no contest to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Despite more than seven years behind bars, a judge sentenced him to probation in June.

Aziz Riyad’s attorney, Peter Johnson, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Authorities say Aziz Riyad, a limousine service driver, was driving a Tesla Model S going 74 mph (119 kph) when he left a freeway and crashed into a vehicle in California in December. Red light lit on a local street in Gardena. , 29, 2019.

The Tesla, which was using Autopilot at the time, hit a Honda Civic at an intersection, and the car’s occupants, Gilberto Alcazar López and María Guadalupe Nieves-López, died at the scene. Their families have filed separate civil lawsuits against Aziz Riyad and Tesla that are ongoing.

Donald Slavick, who is representing Alcazar Lopez’s family, said that although they would appreciate any compensation, it is “a very small amount of the loss” they suffered. His case is scheduled to be heard next year.

“The recently announced recall, if it limited Autopilot use to controlled-access highways, potentially could have prevented this tragic incident,” Slavich said in an email Friday.

An attorney for the Nieves-Lopez family also did not respond to a request for comment.

Stephanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com