A+ team tackles AI and quantum computing hardware

by Tamara Dietrich

Superconducting technologies are the lifeblood of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in its ongoing mission to investigate the quarks and gluons that inhabit the quantum universe.

Superconducting radiofrequency (SRF) technology, a core competency of Jefferson Lab, is used to accelerate fundamental electron particles in the Lab’s Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, allowing researchers around the world to study the fundamental building blocks of matter. Enables state-of-the-art experiments. Case. With investment from DOE’s Office of Nuclear Physics, Jefferson Lab scientists and engineers are continually improving SRF technology to benefit particle accelerators for nuclear physics and other programs in DOE’s Office of Science. This includes novel superconducting materials and structures.

Now, leveraging its nearly four decades of expertise and capabilities in SRF science and technology, the laboratory is developing concepts for using these new superconducting materials and structures in ultra-energy-efficient superconducting digital (SCD) electronics with the goal of emerging A multidisciplinary team is leading to find out. Artificial intelligence and quantum computing technologies.

The team includes IMC and the New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering and Science (NY CREATES) – both leading centers for high-technology research and innovation – and Cornell University. Its strengths lie in bringing together concept and design (IMEC), fundamental materials development (Jefferson Lab), characterization (Cornell), and process development and implementation (IMEC and NY Creates).

Their project, “Advanced Superconducting Integration Process Enabling Durable Hardware for AI and Quantum Computing”, is one of 11 multi-disciplinary projects selected by DOE to receive a total investment of $73 million to accelerate new technologies from discovery to commercialization. is one of the thematic peer-reviewed projects. This project is being funded through DOE’s Advanced Scientific Computing Research and Nuclear Physics offices through the Accelerate initiative.

During the DOE review process, the collaboration was qualified as an “A+ team of exceptional talent…”.

“Society needs faster, better-performing computer technology,” said Anne-Marie Valente-Feliciano, senior physicist at Jefferson Lab and leader of the SRF process and materials group. “The project aims to develop a new computer chip technology using superconducting materials for faster performance and improved efficiency.”

From imec, Anna Herr and Quentin Herr are world renowned experts who have pioneered many new technologies for computer memory. Both are former Northrop Grumman Fellows and now scientific directors at their company. imec and NY CREATES are both able to translate innovation into processes and device structures that will lead to faster circuits.

Quentin Herr said, “Without more innovation in high-performance computing, it is estimated that by 2040, half of the world’s energy will go toward computing.”

“To meet humanity’s computing needs, new paradigms are needed,” said team member Satyavolu Papa Rao, materials scientist, engineer and vice president of research at NY Creates. “Superconducting digital logic circuitry is a very important path that needs to be explored, and that’s what we’re doing.”

the vision is ahead

Identifying a major technology gap that is currently hindering the advancement of digital superconductor electronics, the team’s approach is to innovate major changes to the existing manufacturing process, including scalability.

An important goal is to develop better superconducting and barrier materials that will perform better and tolerate higher processing temperatures, making them fully compatible with the manufacturing processes of conventional electronics technology.

In large-scale applications such as AI running in a data center, superconducting materials provide up to 100 times better energy efficiency, even after accounting for the overhead of closed-loop cryogenic systems for cooling. Superconducting digital logic chips (suitably modified) can also be placed near quantum computing chips, so that they can be controlled and communicated with. This means that this technology is important for enabling both quantum and classical computing in the future.

Team member Katja Nowak, assistant professor of physics at Cornell University, has significant experience in the characterization of superconducting materials. Their toolbox of techniques enables imaging the properties of these materials to better prepare them for large-scale application.

“My lab brings expertise in a very unique way to image relevant materials and structures,” Nowak said. “We specialize in a type of magnetic imaging at low temperatures that we typically use to detect emerging phenomena in quantum materials. But it so happens that our imaging is well suited to help develop a better understanding of the fundamentals of the materials involved in SCD electronics. This is an important requirement to pursue the type of technology we are adopting in this project.

“There’s a potential for 100-fold improvement,” Quentin Herr said. “Ours is a very aggressive project, but it is extremely important as computing permeates all of our lives and continues to expand.”

The fastest computing ever will further revolutionize the promise of AI.

“AI today requires large datasets and six-month long learning cycles on energy-hungry computing systems,” said Anna Herr. “Our proposed technique will allow energy-efficient learning on real-time data close to human learning rates.”

However, reaching that goal won’t happen overnight.

“Eventually,” Valente-Feliciano said, “the materials and technology are going to mature where they can be implemented into useful devices for the community at large. Of course, this will happen in phases – you won’t have a computer like that on the shelf tomorrow. But you can imagine that it can be used for experiments and large data centers.

“It is exciting to see the development of such a concept coming to reality using our research into innovative materials and being used by society in the future. “It will take a lot of time, but that is our vision.”

accelerate innovation

DOE’s overarching goal with the Accelerate initiative is to spur innovation in basic research so that new materials and technologies can be scaled up and transformed into new products and capabilities to enhance the economic health and security of the nation.

“This research will integrate novel concepts and approaches into use-driven basic research to address gaps or challenges that may arise in applied research for further development and demonstration,” Esmeret Asefaw Berhay, director of DOE’s Office of Science, said in the announcement. “Limit the ultimate change.” Grant. “Achieving these research goals will significantly accelerate innovation cycles that currently take years to decades to realize.”

Source: www.eurasiareview.com