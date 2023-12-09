A tax expert's guide to giving away money at Christmas (and avoiding nasty bills)

cash gift

As families prepare for a big Christmas gift, it’s a popular time of year to give the gift of cash, whether it’s a lump sum to help your nearest and dearest or help your children get on the property ladder. To be offered on.

While a cash gift for Christmas will be gratefully received at this difficult time, it is also an opportunity to reduce the tax burden on your family when you die.

But, as a tax expert, I must say that it is also important to understand the rules – especially when it comes to inheritance tax, to avoid any problems in the future with your generous festive gift.

What taxes can you pay on cash gifts?

Inheritance tax is the main issue you will need to worry about when giving a cash gift to someone. The rules can be flexible depending on the amount you are offering.

Firstly, we all have an inheritance tax nil-rate band of £325,000, which is your tax-free allowance, so lifetime gifts can reduce that allowance.

You can give gifts or money up to £3,000 (annual exemption) to one person, or split between multiple people, each year, without incurring an IHT charge and without reducing your nil-rate band. This means that if you die within seven years, your entire nil-rate band will still be available. More about this seven-year rule later.

You can also carry over any unused annual exemptions to the next tax year, which I’ve found a lot of people don’t realize. So, if you haven’t made any gifts in the last tax year, you can effectively give £6,000 without hitting the £325,000 nil-rate band.

Plus, you can give a £250 tax-free gift to as many people as you want annually, if they haven’t already received a share of the £3,000 exempt in the tax year – perfect for grandparents to use over the festive season Perfect for. This can grow rapidly and result in a significant loss of one’s wealth.

It’s quite simple to use these allowances to negate a potentially eye-watering tax bill. But think carefully about the extent to which you are comfortable setting aside, and what you really want in the rest of your lifetime – rather than being guided by tax savings.

What is the seven year rule?

People worry that any gifts will trigger IHT charges unless they have lived for seven years. But there are various exemptions and allowances, and a £325,000 nil-rate band also exists.

I think most people have heard of the seven-year rule, but there are some misconceptions about it. IHT charges only apply if you die within seven years of making the lump sum gift, and only if the cumulative gifts over that seven-year period exceed £325,000.

If IHT is payable – if the total cumulative value exceeds £325,000 – the amount of tax payable depends on when the gift was made. Gifts made three to seven years before death are taxed on a “taper relief” sliding scale.

For example, if someone is given £500,000 and survives for five years, the full 40 per cent rate of IHT will not be due on the amount above the £325,000 allowance, due to taper relief.

What other gifts are IHT-free?

Parents can give £5,000 as a wedding gift to their child, while grandparents can give £2,500 and there is a limit of £1,000 for others – all of which will be IHT free.

You can also give gifts of any size to charitable organizations or political parties. Cash gifts given to UK resident spouses and civil partners are also not liable to IHT charges.

Can I donate money from my extra income?

A good way to reduce an estate for IHT – and often used by people with high-value assets – once their expenses have been covered, is to make a gift from their excess income. Doing this will have no impact on your tax-free allowance, even if you don’t survive it for seven years.

There should be a regular pattern of gifts from surplus income, such as grandparents paying their grandchildren’s school fees – so this is not suitable for one-off Christmas gifts.

Ideally there will be a “note of intent” to continue making these payments, which makes it much easier for your heirs to deal with HMRC paperwork after your death.

We are seeing more people over the last 15 years want to give gifts “out of income” rather than inheritance as people live longer and work later in life, so they have more additional income.

We recently helped an elderly widowed client who was concerned whether the value of her estate could exceed £1 million – and whether she would be able to survive her gifting plan.

He gifted his grandchildren £10,000 from his £12,000 surplus income per year to prevent the growth of his capital assets, along with an annual gift allowance. This will result in huge savings in tax on his death.

What about a one-time gift?

With the property market currently up, gifting children so they can buy a home and get a good start in life is more important than ever – we are seeing more people making such choices.

One of our recent cases involved a married couple with a net worth of £1.3 million, where the husband had retired as a business partner but was working on a consultancy basis. They had enough income to live on, but faced a potential IHT liability on the death of the surviving spouse.

They are now gifting £300,000 to their daughters – saving £120,000 in tax, provided the gift survives for seven years.

What is a deed of conversion?

A person who has inherited money can make a substantial gift without using their nil-rate band by retroactively changing the terms of a person’s will, as long as they do so within two years of the person’s death. Is.

So, if someone has inherited £500,000 and wants to give half of it to their daughter, they can use a deed of conversion to keep it from coming out of their estate. The daughter will be deemed to have received £250,000 from the man who has died. This allows wealth to skip one generation and not affect that person’s tax allowance.

It is important to seek professional advice here, as the end result also depends on the assets that are being diversified.

Are there any potential disadvantages to giving cash?

All gifts should be carefully documented in a schedule, as this will help the executors of your will – a daughter or son may not necessarily know the intricacies of their parents’ spending. This is a huge responsibility and, without this document, it would involve digging through seven years’ worth of bank statements.

Recipients of gifts may have to pay IHT if the person giving the gift does not survive for the next seven years. It is possible to take out insurance to cover this potential tax bill.

Also, be careful when investing money in a trust. If you use up all your nil-rate band by doing this, it triggers an immediate 20 per cent charge to tax on the amount over the nil-rate band. And, if the person making the gift does not survive for seven years, the tax is subsequently increased to 40 percent.

We advised a client who wanted to leave money to a beneficiary, but did not want the person to receive the money until age 25, to include it in a trust to start the seven-year clock.

Make sure that no profits remain with you from the gift you make, as HMRC may view this as a gift with reservation of profits, and treat it as if the amount had just been gifted on your death. is also owned by you. An example of this is giving up your home, but continuing to live there without rent.

joy of gift giving

One purpose of lifetime gift giving is to reduce a person’s tax bill, but it can be an emotional process — most of us want to see our families enjoy something we’ve worked hard for.

I often see estates where people have transferred a lot of inheritances and, of course, they have not been there to see the help that brings.

Families also consider inheritance a bittersweet experience, as there are a lot of emotions associated with receiving an inheritance upon death. Helping someone during their lifetime put down a deposit for a house, or buy a car that they couldn’t otherwise afford, brings a lot of joy to people, so it’s a great thing to do if you can.

Wendy John is a partner in the Tax and Trust team at Knights

