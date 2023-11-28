This marks the second birth of the Sumatran rhinoceros in 2023 as Indonesia ramps up conservation efforts.

A critically endangered Sumatran rhinoceros was born on Saturday on Indonesia’s western island of Sumatra. It is the second Sumatran rhinoceros born in the country this year and is a welcome addition to the species, which currently numbers fewer than 50 animals.

A female named Delilah gave birth to a 25-kilogram male calf at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park in Lampung province on the southern tip of Sumatra island.

The calf’s father is a male named Harapan, born in 2006 at the Cincinnati Zoo. He was the last Sumatran rhinoceros in the world to be brought back to Indonesia, meaning the entire Sumatran rhinoceros population is now in Indonesia.

Second Sumatran rhinoceros born in 2023

Most of the remaining rhinos live in Sumatra, many of which are in captivity. they are threatened The animals are killed by destruction of tropical forest habitat and by hunters for their horns, which are prized for jewelery making and use in traditional medicine in China and other parts of Asia.

“This birth also marks the second Sumatran rhinoceros birth in 2023. It emphasizes the Indonesian government’s official commitment to rhinoceros.” Protection efforts in Indonesia, especially the Sumatran rhinoceros,” Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Narbaya Bakar said in a written statement.

He said that, from semi-natural Reproduction After efforts, they produced five live Sumatran rhinoceros babies in the Kambas Sanctuary.

A Protection Guards found Delilah with the newborn male calf next to her on a Saturday morning, 10 days before her expected delivery date.

Delilah and her calf are in good condition as the calf is now able to stand upright and walk. A statement from Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry said it was able to stand and breastfeed shortly after it was discovered.

The Sumatran rhinoceros is critically endangered

The Sumatran rhinoceros is legally protected in Indonesia. The Sumatran rhinoceros is described as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. endangered: The population is declining and only about 30 mature animals remain.

The yet-to-be-named calf is the first successful delivery from Delilah.

Delilah, a seven-year-old female, was born in an Indonesian sanctuary in 2016.

She was the second calf born to her mother Ratu, who also gave birth to a male named Andatu, the first calf, in 2012. Rhinoceros Born in captivity in Indonesia at the age of 124. The father, Andalas, was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2001.

In September, Ratu, a 23-year-old female rhinoceros, gave birth to a female rhinoceros at the sanctuary. lampung, According to the conservation group WWF, the life expectancy of Sumatran rhinoceros is typically 35 to 40 years.

