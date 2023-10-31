A storm of rising debt is causing companies to collapse at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis

Companies are going bankrupt at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis, amid warnings that thousands more are in ‘severe’ financial trouble.

The number of business insolvencies in England and Wales over the past two quarters was at the highest level since 2009, official figures show.

High interest rates and rising costs are pushing many people to the brink, and the latest figures will raise fresh concerns that Britain is heading for recession.

Julie Palmer, partner at restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor, said a ‘debt storm’ could ‘send shock waves throughout the economy.’

It comes as door and window maker Safestyle became the latest company to fail, with 680 staff immediately furloughed after going into administration.

Cutting costs: The number of business insolvencies in England and Wales over the last two quarters was at the highest level since 2009, official figures show.

Data from the Insolvency Service is likely to reinforce expectations that the Bank of England will avoid further rate rises at its officials meeting tomorrow while inflation remains well above target.

The company insolvencies rose to 6,208 in the three months to the end of September, 10 percent more than the same period last year, the data showed. This was a slight decline since April-June this year, when it fell by 6,319.

But the number of bankruptcies in the second and third quarters of this year was at a level not seen since the second quarter of 2009.

Olga Galazzola, head of restructuring at law firm Ashurst, said: ‘It is difficult to look at these figures and not see any risk of recession.’

Over the past 12 months, the most affected business sectors include hotels, restaurants and retailers.

In the latest three-month period, the construction sector was hardest hit, with more than 4,000 companies closing down.

Mark Ford, restructuring partner at professional services firm Evelyn Partners, said it came ‘against a serious backdrop of persistent cost increases, a tough and uncertain macroeconomic environment and continued friction in supply chains and trading conditions’.

He added: ‘Rising interest rates have increased the cost of servicing some companies’ already bloated debt burdens, made refinancing impossible or punishingly expensive for others, and generally hindered access to funding. Has made it difficult.

A separate report from Begbies Traynor found the number of companies in ‘severe’ financial distress rose 25 per cent to 37,722 in the latest quarter.

‘Many UK companies have been accustomed to near-zero interest rates for years and access to government-backed Covid support loans, the new world of higher interest rates will continue to push many businesses to the brink of failure,’ it said.

Safestyle drowns after rescue fails

More than 150 potential buyers were approached to try to save window manufacturer Safestyle before it collapsed with the loss of 680 jobs.

Although potential buyers, including private equity and business rivals, were approached by administrators appointed in September, no buyer emerged.

On Monday, 680 employees were laid off, while about 70 were laid off temporarily to help the business recover.

Many people gathered in a car park near Barnsley to hear the news.

Safestyle has 42 branches and depots in the UK. It lost £8.5 million in the year ending 2022 and £6.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk