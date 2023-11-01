A storm is gathering around the CDC committee

Atlanta, Georgia, United States – August 28, 2011: Closeup of the entrance sign for the Centers for Disease Control , [+] And prevention. getty

CDC’s Healthcare Infection Control Advisory Committee is revising infection control guidelines for healthcare facilities across the country. He has faced considerable criticism from several national advocacy groups over his draft guidelines, which suggest they will weaken protections, especially for respiratory protection.

Members of the World Health Network looked into HICPAC’s charter and, as a result, have filed a complaint with the Office of the Inspector General accusing Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Busera and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the center’s director. for disease control, and Dr. Alexander Cullen, head of HICPAC in cases of gross misconduct.

HICPAC Membership

Retired attorney and WHN member Kevin Bell reported that the HICPAC committee was in violation of its charter, which requires 14 members; There are only nine in it. Additionally, the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) requires that committee memberships be “fairly balanced in terms of the viewpoints to be presented and the work to be done.” The act states, “In balancing committee membership, agencies are expected to consider a cross-section of those directly affected, interested, and qualified.”

Bell said it was surprising to him that the committee was not fairly balanced. “I first started looking into it because the committee didn’t have a single expert in aerosol science as a voting member,” he said. It was notable that “these guidelines greatly minimized aerosol transmission of COVID,” which is the primary mode of transmission of COVID-19.

The WHN complaint claims that due to violations of the membership requirements of its charter, HICPAC’s formal guidance regarding “preventing the transmission of infectious agents in healthcare settings” is not considered legally valid. Specifically, WHN claims that to meet FACA, “Committee membership must include a large number of experts in areas such as aerosol science, industrial hygiene, UV and HEPA filtration, ventilation engineering, respiratory protection, and occupational health and safety.” Should. Yet, there is not a single such member in the committee.”

Note: HICPAC reportedly has some of these special experts available as consultants. No one is listed as a member. It is unclear what input they had in writing the guidance or whether they were included for show. To clarify this situation, several requests were made for an interview with the NIOSH consultant. The CDC rejected those requests without any explanation.

Furthermore, of concern is that a significant portion of HICPAC members – notably Erica Shenoy and Shira Doron (and Sharon Wright in 2022) – co-authored a major article, “Universal Masking”. In health care settings: A pandemic strategy whose time has come and gone, for now in a prestigious medical journal. This article shows that he was not coming to the meeting with an open mind and may have unduly influenced other members.

Bell claims that HICPAC’s “membership has been created illegally. To me, this is a gross dereliction of duty.” Since “the Office of the Inspector General is charged with overseeing these agencies and enforcing the law,” WHN referred the complaint to the OIG.

transparency

The second major concern motivating the complaint is HICPAC’s lack of transparency. As California OSHA’s Deborah Gould said at the August 2023 HICPAC meeting, “Despite repeated requests, we have not seen the draft of the proposed guidelines, we have not seen the minutes of the working groups or even previous meetings and working group meetings.” Haven’t even seen it.” is not advertised or open to the public.” Similarly, National Nurses United “submitted a FOIA request to the CDC and received 279 pages of redacted documents.” NNU has also condemned the lack of transparency.

Meeting minutes and presentations are very brief, and do not provide sufficient detail to allow careful assessment. While the committee has said it welcomes public input, people are being asked to comment on content they have not yet seen.

For example, the CDC media office just told me (10/31) that the draft guidelines to be discussed at this week’s HICPAC meeting will only be posted the morning of the meeting. it will be available Here,

If the committee votes to approve the guidelines (how long will it take them to review it, one might ask), it will be submitted to the CDC. According to a CDC spokesperson, the draft will be posted in the Federal Register for public comment for 60 days.

What does WHN want?

WHN’s requests appear to be straightforward. HICPAC appoints voting members with a wide range of experience, as noted above – experts in aerosol science, industrial hygiene, UV and HEPA filtration, ventilation engineering, respiratory protection and occupational health and safety.

WHN also wants HICPAC to open working group meetings to the public and post presentations and meeting notes immediately. They also want the committee to seek inputs from frontline health workers, their representative unions and patients who will be affected by the guidelines.

It would also be constructive for HICPAC to publish the meeting agenda ahead of time and indicate when the Committee will vote. For example, many members of the community believe that the vote on mask types – whether to switch from N95 to surgical masks – will be done at the November 2-3 meeting, because it did not happen in August. A CDC spokesperson assured me that this would not happen. As of 10/31, HICPAC’s website says only, “The agenda will be followed.”

CDC and HICPAC could do much to calm the recent anger directed at them by improving basic communication.

I will report in the future the OIG’s response to WHN’s request that CDC and HICPAC follow the published rules.

CDC is aware of the complaint and has been given the opportunity to respond. No response has been received at the time of publication.