According to its co-founder Ethan Lippman, USC entrepreneurs have created a platform for other entrepreneurs that has “solved the problem of access to jobs for students.”

UniStart is a free, centralized database of user-submitted startups, ranked by college, that allows student and alumni entrepreneurs to connect with job seekers from their university. UniStart co-founder and 2022 graduate of the Marshall School of Business Jerry Teng launched a public database with the help of Marcel Miro, UniStart’s other co-founder and a master’s graduate of York University, where the founder was at USC. You can submit your startup from. The creation of the database, originally called USC Startup, stemmed from a lack of entrepreneurship resources at the university, Lipman said.

Daily headlines, delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on the latest information in and around USC.

,[Teng] I was trying to get into entrepreneurship at USC, but it’s kind of a game of who’s who,” said Lippman, a senior majoring in business administration. “You have to know the people who are involved in the clubs and it’s a little harder to get into the clubs… so he faces the problem of ‘he wants to know more about the USC startup, but he doesn’t know how to get into it’ There’s nowhere for.’”

Lipman joined Unistart in January, and the team began expanding the platform to more universities and adding new features to support startups.

“There is really a problem with access to resources for stakeholders in the early-stage startup ecosystem,” Lippman said. “When I joined UniStart, I wanted to expand the scope of the company from just focusing on a database of USC startups to thinking about ‘how can we solve this problem of access to resources for all stakeholders and the entire early-stage startup ecosystem? Are?’ “Wanted to expand to.”

Since then, Unistart has expanded to 10 universities, with plans to expand to 20 more universities. Lipman said expanding to universities outside of USC has been one of the most difficult challenges in growing the company, requiring networking with founders, on-campus groups, clubs and school offices at each university.

Instead of expanding with prestigious startup schools like Berkeley, Stanford, and MIT, Lippman and Teng focus on schools they identify as having promise for producing startups.

“We learn about the specific problems of their college campus,” Lippman said. “Every college campus is different. There are different clubs. There is a distinct community of students and founders. There are different roles for the school’s entrepreneurship office.”

The Unistart database now contains more than 1,500 startups from ten colleges alone, including 200 startups founded by USC students and alumni.

Andrei Stenmark, a graduate in Business Administration, uses Unistart. In January 2022, Stenmark founded WAFL, a laundry delivery app where users can send their clothes to be washed, folded, and returned. Stenmark said hiring and retaining staff was challenging when starting WAFL.

“It was harder to find good people than I thought,” Stenmark said. “I probably went through nine different employees in three months.”

Stenmark said Unistart has helped him make connections and get support for the WAFL.

“I use them for some social media content,” Stenmark said. “I recently used them to find brand ambassadors. They are extremely helpful.”

Aidan Bunch, a freshman majoring in Computer Science and Business Administration, is a developer for Unistart and recently added his own startup, Vertex Fellows, to the database — and has already seen the benefits.

,[Unistart has] Was very, very helpful,” Bunch said. “A lot of people use the site. So to look for talent, we put out a job posting and for the last two days we have been successful in finding at least a few candidates.”

Bunch said that before coming to USC and joining the Unistart team, she was hired for a summer internship by emailing startups she found in the Unistart directory. After talking to Lipman about his experience with Unistart, he asked Bunch to join the Unistart team as a developer.

Since its launch, Unistart has added a startup news blog, a curated job board, and a consulting feature where entrepreneurs can seek startup assistance on topics such as pitching, fundraising, and headhunting.

Lipman said Unistart is working on an investor outreach feature that will help startups find investors and help investors find companies to invest in. Their hope is that investors will invest in companies through Unistart, bringing all parties in the startup process together.

“We have the jobs, we have the startup data and we have the capital,” Lippman said. “Bringing investors onto the platform is our ultimate goal.”

Source: dailytrojan.com