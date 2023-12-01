A Stanford professor says science shows free will does not exist. That’s why he’s wrong

it seem As if we have free will. most of the time, We They are the ones who choose what we eat, how we tie our shoelaces and what articles we read on The Conversation.

However, Stanford neurobiologist Robert Sapolsky’s latest book, Determined: A Science of Life Without Free Will, is getting a lot of media attention for arguing that science shows this is an illusion.

Sapolsky’s book was published in October 2023. wikimedia

Sapolsky summarizes the latest scientific research related to determinism: the idea that we are “determined” to act because of our history – and cannot possibly act any other way.

According to determinism, just as a rock that is dropped is determined to fall due to gravity, your neurons form as a direct result of your environment, upbringing, hormones, genes, culture, and countless other factors outside your control. Are set to fire in a certain manner. , And this is true no matter how “free” your choices may seem to you.

Sapolsky also says that because our behavior is determined in this way, no one is morally responsible for what they do. He believes we can put murderers in jail to keep others safe, but technically we don’t to be eligible to be punished.

This is quite a revolutionary situation. It is worth asking why only 11% of philosophers agree with Sapolsky, while 60% of philosophers think that having causal determinism is compatible with having free will and being morally responsible.

Have these “compatibilists” failed to understand science? Or does Sapolsky fail to understand free will?

Read more: Science communicators need to stop telling everyone that the universe is a meaningless void

Is determinism inconsistent with free will?

“Free will” and “responsibility” can mean different things, depending on how you approach them.

Many people consider free will to be the ability to choose between options. Determinism might seem a threat to this, because if we are causally deterministic we have no real choice between alternatives; We just make the choices we always wanted to make.

But there are counterexamples to this way of thinking. For example, let’s say someone silently closed your door for 10 seconds as you started reading this article, preventing you from leaving the room during that time. However, you had no desire to leave because you wanted to continue reading – so you stayed where you were. Was your choice free?

Many would argue that even though you did not have the choice to leave the room, it did not make your choice to remain free. Therefore, lack of choices does not dictate whether you lack free will. Instead what matters is How The decision has come.

As free will expert John Martin Fischer points out, the problem with Sapolsky’s arguments is that he does not actually offer any arguments for why his conception of free will is correct.

He simply defines free will as being incompatible with determinism, believes it frees people from moral responsibility, and spends much of the book describing the many ways it determines our behaviors. Is. All of his arguments can be traced back to his definition of “free will”.

Compatibilists believe that humans are agents. We live life with “meaning”, have a sense of right and wrong, and act for moral reasons. This is enough to suggest that most of us, most of the time, have a certain kind of freedom and that we are responsible (and deserve blame) for our actions – even if our behaviors are “determined.” .

Compatibilists would insist that being bound by determinism is not the same as being tied to a chair by a rope. Failing to save a drowning child because you were tied up is not the same as failing to save a drowning child because you were “determined” not to care about them. The first is an excuse. The latter is cause for condemnation.

Inconsiderate people should defend themselves better

Some readers sympathetic to Sapolsky may feel unconvinced. They might say that your decision to stay in the room or ignore the child was still due to influences from your history that you did not control – and so you were not really free to choose.

However, it is not so prove Having a choice or being “undetermined” is the only way we can count as free will. Instead, it It is assumed they are. From the compatibilists’ point of view, this is cheating.

Compatibilists believe that humans are agents who act for moral reasons. Shutterstock

Both compatibilists and incompatibilists agree that, while fatalism is true, there is a sense that you lack choices and that you cannot do otherwise.

However, incompatibilists would say that you lack free will, while compatibilists would say that you still have free will because He The feeling of “lack of choices” does not undermine free will – and free will is something else entirely.

They say that as long as your actions occur in a relevant manner (even if “you” are “determined” by other things), you are considered to have free will. When you are tied to the rope, the decision not to save the drowning child is not yours. But it happens when you don’t care about the child.

By another analogy, if a tree falls in the forest and there is no one around, a person can say that no auditory senses are present, so it is incongruent with the existing sound. But someone else might say that even if no auditory senses exist, it is still consistent with sound existing because “sound” is not about auditory perception – it is about atoms vibrating.

Both agree that nothing was heard, but disagree on what factors are relevant to determining the existence of a “sound” in the first place. Sapolsky needs to show why his assumptions about what counts as free will are relevant to moral responsibility. As the philosopher Daniel Dennett once said, we need to ask “what varieties of free will there are.” [are] Worth wanting”.

Free will is not a scientific question

The purpose of this back-and-forth is not to show that compatibilists are right. This is to highlight that there is a nuanced debate to attend to. Free will is a complex issue. There is a need to understand and engage with all the positions on offer to show that no one is responsible for what they do. Sapolsky doesn’t do that.

Sapolsky’s broader mistake seems to be to assume that his questions are purely scientific: they are answered simply by looking at what the science says. While science is relevant, we first need to know what free will is (which is a metaphysical question) and how it relates to moral responsibility (a normative question). This is something that philosophers have been questioning for a very long time.

Interdisciplinary work is valuable and scientists are welcome to contribute to age-old philosophical questions. But unless they first engage with existing arguments instead of choosing their preferred definition and attacking others for not living up to it, their claims will simply be confused.

Read more: Curious Kids: What’s the most important thing a scientist needs?

Source: theconversation.com