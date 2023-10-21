A staffer who has been cleaning a 5-star hotel for 14 years says guests are so angry at how dirty their rooms have become, they throw things and shout at him.

For Xochitl Mendez, a housekeeper who has worked at an MGM hotel in Las Vegas for the past 14 years, cleanliness (or the lack thereof) is a safety issue.

“The rooms are not cleaned every day, and every day we see guests who are extremely upset. They are angry and insult us,” said Mendez, 55. Luck, “Sometimes we don’t want to go into the rooms because the guests are so angry.”

Mendez said that once she entered the room, an angry guest yelled at her and threw magazines, yelling, “Why isn’t this room cleaned when I’m paying so much money?”

He said he and his coworkers report angry guests immediately, but security either shows up or doesn’t. For her work, cleaning rooms on swing shift – between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Mendez earns $21 an hour, and she rarely gets tips. He said wages have not kept up with the rising costs of food, utilities and gas.

alone in the building

The debate over hotel-room cleaning has become so heated that one of Nevada’s most powerful unions may attack. Last month, members of the culinary union that represents Mendez and 60,000 other Las-Vegas-based housekeepers, laundry attendants, bartenders and servers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a work stoppage. Union members have also staged a protest in front of MGM and Caesars property. According to the union, housekeepers are demanding panic buttons, minimum staffing levels and higher wages — and demanding daily housekeeping be made mandatory in Vegas hotels.

Mendez said Luck She has seen people carrying guns into the resort, making her more afraid of confronting angry guests. Earlier this year, union officials testified to the Nevada legislature that members have been attacked alone on the floor, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal, But that wasn’t enough to prevent passage of a law that repealed the requirement to clean rooms daily, which was passed at the beginning of the pandemic. The hotel industry and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce opposed the measure, saying it stunted economic recovery and that many guests did not want it.

When asked about Mendez’s experience, an MGM spokesperson said that “Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees and guests, and we take every situation and complaint seriously,” adding that all MGM Firearms are banned at resorts properties.

A representative for MGM Resorts testified this spring that more than 40% of guests refused housekeeping or used a “do not disturb” sign, according to review-journal,

Virginia Valentine, head of the Nevada Resort Association, said review-journal The bill was not a cost-saving measure for hotels, and would have offered daily housekeeping to guests who asked for it.

“If they want daily housekeeping, they have to do daily housekeeping,” he told the newspaper. “You don’t have to have something in state law to negotiate for it.”

MGM told Luck It “has a long history of working with the union on contracts that support employees and their well-being” and said the company is “continuing to negotiate a contract that is good for everyone.”

‘Room rates are exorbitant’

The hotel industry’s remarkable recovery from the pandemic raises questions about whether it needs support.

“The room rates are very high; “Visitor traffic is through the roof, and we expect that if these companies are doing well, workers will also share in that prosperity,” Ted Pappageorge, the union’s secretary-treasurer, told reporters last week. Must participate.”

Room rates in Las Vegas reached a record average of $213 per night, according to local station KSNV, up 60% from their 2019 level, with occupancy near pre-pandemic levels.

Nationwide, operating profits for hotels have increased, according to data compiled by Unite Here. And Las Vegas isn’t the only place where the cleanup has become political. In Washington, DC, the City Council passed a temporary law last year requiring daily cleaning; Hotel workers are hoping the law will be made permanent.

Housekeepers say it’s not just a matter of keeping their jobs: less cleaning means rooms get dirtier and housekeepers are overburdened.

Cleaning rooms only at checkout means more time, more cleaning products and harder work, said Lucy Biswas, housekeeper at the Washington Hilton. In the depth of the pandemic, the hotel sometimes employed six maids to clean a fully-occupied building, compared to 40 maids on a typical day before the pandemic, according to Biswas’s union, Unite Here Local 25. Used to do.

“When they move into a room for three days, the rooms smell like garbage, there’s garbage all over the floor,” Biswas said. “When a family comes in, there’s a lot of crumbs, syrup, or dust, or crumbs on top of the desks… Sometimes, we don’t even finish the rooms because they’re so dirty.”

Hilton said he’s ramping up the housekeeping even more. “Beginning this autumn, guests will enjoy automated daily housekeeping in all of Hilton’s luxury, full-service, lifestyle and Embassy suites around the world,” a spokesperson for the company told Fortune in an email. “Guests of any Hilton brand can share their preferences upon arrival or during their stay and customize their housekeeping schedule to fit their individual needs.” However, the company has about 8% fewer employees globally today compared to 2019, while its room count has grown 14%.

That math doesn’t work, Papageorge said.

“If companies are setting records in profits but also reducing the amount of jobs by reducing daily room cleaning… or expecting workers to permanently pick up the slack, as they have done during the pandemic, did, it’s not going to end,” he said. ,

