A Southwest Airlines passenger opened the emergency exit and climbed onto the wing of the plane while the plane was at the gate. cnn

A man on a Southwest Airlines flight opened the emergency exit door and climbed onto the wing of the plane Sunday while the plane was at the gate at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the disturbance occurred at the airport when a 38-year-old man opened an emergency exit door to access the wing and jumped out. The plane was stationary at the time of the incident and had not exited the gate, and the man was restrained by personnel on the ground and restrained until deputies arrived.

Passenger Jade Webster told CNN that she heard an argument between two passengers in the aisle and was worried they might start a fight. He said he took out his phone and started recording the incident.

Webster said that as he pressed the record button, the passenger unlocked the emergency exit door and jumped out the window. “I was scared,” he said.

Webster’s video shows several passengers exiting the plane and running through the jetway. Later, video shows an airline employee jumping from the jetway onto the tarmac to assist colleagues in subduing the passenger.

When deputies approached the hiker on the road, he seemed “disoriented and not fully aware of his surroundings,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office statement, the man was “taken to a local hospital for evaluation as deputies believed he was suffering a mental health emergency,” and he remains hospitalized.

“There is no indication that the individual left anything on board the aircraft, nor was he found to be carrying any weapon of any kind,” the statement added. “He is not expected to face any criminal charges locally, although the investigation has been handed over to federal authorities. No one was injured during the incident.”

“We commend our flight and ground crew for their quick actions and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience,” Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Perry told CNN in an email.

According to Perry, after the delay the flight departed using a different aircraft. Webster said the delay was about two hours and the flight arrived in Atlanta shortly before midnight.

