A social entrepreneur is born at the age of 67

With an ever-widening income gap, the idea of ​​the American dream seems more elusive than ever. Yet sometimes, we hear a story that reminds us of the strength of its principles – social mobility, political and religious freedom, and yes, the pursuit of happiness. Author, speaker and Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative fellow Anh Vu Sawyer represents a more nuanced version of the rags-to-riches story. Vu Sawyer was born Vu Thi Ngoc Anh in Vietnam in 1955, and her story begins on April 30, 1975, when she and her mother, father, and three siblings were evacuated during the Fall of Saigon. Was, and ended with them in the late 60’s. Going to Harvard and becoming a successful social entrepreneur.

Anh Vu Sawyer (right) with her mother and sister in 1975.

Provided by Anh Vu Sawyer

Like many political refugees, when Vu Sawyer came to the United States after leaving her medical school studies in Vietnam, she had to start from scratch as the family headed into an unknown future with only the memories of life left behind. They were unable to speak English, and their journey took them to five refugee camps, including Wake Island, Guam and Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

“I was angry at God for a long time. I couldn’t understand why this was happening to my family,” Vu Sawyer says of her early days in America, when her only solace was reading the Bible and going to church. Sponsored by a Christian Reformed church in Oakbrook, Illinois, Vu Sawyer and her family were sheltered for several months by a parishioner who had a rental unit available. While the church could afford several months’ rent, the family needed to figure out how to take care of themselves in order to move forward. While looking for work, he devoted his time to studying English and learning everything he could about American culture. He cooked Vietnamese food for his sponsors to express his gratitude. Soon after, his mother, a former teacher and principal, got a job as a dishwasher, and his father became a garbage collector for a watch company. As the eldest child, Wu Sawyer was forced to take a job at a local hospital to help support the family.

It seemed that his dream of pursuing higher education had faded in the process of assimilation and survival. During that time, she was surrounded by fear and sadness that she would spend her life just trying to swim instead of being able to fulfill any of her dreams.

A school portrait of Anh Vu Sawyer from 1977.

Provided by Anh Vu Sawyer

That is, until a couple from church found a way to help him get into Wheaton College. He spent two terms there to improve his English. It was here that he saw a young man with long hair, luxurious clothes and earrings. She says it was more or less love at first sight, and that it took only a few weeks for her to fall completely in love with this “foreign” American man named Philip, who would become her husband. Spoiler alert: They’ve been married for almost half a century.

Her life took another fateful turn when her sponsor family helped Vu Sawyer and her two siblings receive full scholarships to Calvin College, a Christian reform school in Grand Rapids, Michigan that hosted several dozen Vietnamese refugee students. Provided assistance. He graduated with degrees in mathematics and economics and two of his brothers eventually became engineers. His youngest brother became an obstetrician-gynecologist and has a large practice in California.

Wu Sawyer and her husband started their married life like many young couples. They had three children, became a working mother, and they moved to Colorado Springs, where they lived for 13 years. He worked there as program director for a non-profit organization that developed health care and educational projects in the US and Vietnam.

When she moved to Worcester, Massachusetts for her husband’s work, she got a job as executive director of the Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts (SEACMA), where she led the organization’s mission to support immigrants, refugees, Spent about 10 years doing it. , and low-income residents. The goal of the organization was to help people integrate into American society through education and employment while maintaining their cultural identity. It was meaningful work and it gave her a sense of the community she wanted to serve.

Now that the kids were independent and out of college, I was ready to fulfill those dreams without thinking.

But after nearly four decades of working full-time and raising a family, she had a sort of epiphany in her early ’60s, or as she describes it, “something happened.”

“Because of all my family responsibilities, like many women, I put my big dreams aside,” she says. “Now that the kids were independent and out of college, I, without thinking -I guess I was ready to fulfill those dreams.”

While working in Worcester, Vu Sawyer and her husband moved to Boston and began their next chapter. She began to focus on how she could make a greater impact and foster a broader refugee community. Wu Sawyer also went through a spiritual awakening. While his Christian faith provided the necessary emotional spiritual foundation, especially during those lonely early years in America, he decided to leave the church and create his own spiritual practice.

She says, “God knows what is in my heart and He knew I was looking for a new community of people as I set out on a reimagined journey.”

In Boston, one of her volunteer commitments was to work with children who were immigrants and refugees and first-generation high school graduates, a logical segue from her previous post. His goal was to help them realize that they too could create alternative and greater satisfaction by going to college. It wasn’t until she talked to the students that she realized that language and education weren’t the only barriers to entry for these kids. “They all told me they were very poor and that they felt they would not be a good fit to get into college based on their family background,” she says.

Listening to these children reminded them not only of their own youth, but also of the obstacles, real and imagined, that kept them from becoming adults.

“I made a deal with them. If they would apply to college, I would apply to a graduate program at the same time,” she says. “I didn’t really know what I was saying, but I presented it as a challenge. ”

Ultimately, all 20 children applied to college and all of them were accepted. Surprisingly, Wu Sawyer kept her promise and applied for an MBA at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

At age 66, she accepted that unless she accepted, she would never be accepted.

“I was excited, but I didn’t know how I was going to pay for the program, because we didn’t have a lot of money,” she says. “I almost had to sell my house twice and eventually refinance. , but I got the scholarship.” And for the final culmination of this virtuous cycle, when some of her students found out about her financial situation, they helped her raise money to cover her tuition payments.

As a graduate student, she began to tie together all aspects of her own immigrant experience and her nonprofit work, and began thinking about a business plan that would have a social impact on immigrant and refugee communities. Will focus on. “It was a big risk, but I wanted to dare to live the American dream again, and none of us would die to try something new,” she says. “Plus, at my age, I still have a lot to learn, and I’m going to do it,” she said.

After graduating from MIT in 2020, Wu Sawyer began planning her departure from SEACMA to focus on her new social-impact business venture. Her company, which she called Anh55 after her name and birth year, is in many ways a natural extension of her own story: engaging immigrant and refugee communities in creating a line of sustainable clothing for women over 40. Do, which is both affordable and stylish. While working on the plan, a friend approached and suggested he apply to the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative, a program that would allow him to more fully develop his business idea. He was not only accepted into the program but also received a scholarship.

The year-long Harvard program is specifically designed to help individuals improve a project in the early stages of development so that it is absolutely guaranteed to create meaningful social impact.

While in school, Wu Sawyer received a grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, a state agency that contributes two dollars for every dollar she raises. A grant from the Boston Mayor’s office has allowed him to secure a three-year lease for his business.

His plan for production is to start in Boston and move to Vietnam once everything is set up. She has already investigated a refugee community in northern Thailand that will be the focus of creating labels for her clothing line.

“Women in these communities do not have the ability to own machinery, so they have mastered both embroidery and weaving techniques,” she says. And while a machine may take three seconds to make a label, making it by hand can take four hours or more, according to Vu Sawyer. “We plan to pay these women their traditional method of $4 to $6 per label, which would be a day’s wage in many parts of the world.”

Yu Sawyer points out that in some places in the world there are three generations of refugees. Their goal is to help them earn a living to find their way to a better future. She also plans to help train teachers to teach English, to break the cycle of poverty created by being refugees without any education.

“We’ve already set up Cooperatives Without Borders to help our label-making teams create co-ops,” she says. “I want Anh55 to eventually become an employee-owned, sustainable company.” that will help lift women out of poverty with an economic model that we can adopt around the world.”

The Harvard program will end at the end of this year. Meanwhile, as Vu Sawyer continues to attract grants and investors, she is set to produce her first line of ready-to-wear clothing in a soft launch on Anh55.com later this year.

As she turns 70, an age when many others plan their retirement, Vu Sawyer is just getting started. After a decades-long journey from refugee camps to Harvard, Vu Sawyer plans to spend the rest of her life as an entrepreneur committed to supporting women and immigrant and refugee communities in a very direct way.

“I love this country and its ideals and opportunities,” she says. “I think God led me to MIT and then Harvard to prepare me for this work.”

Source: www.oprahdaily.com