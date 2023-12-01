A small film scanning shop wins a $5.5 billion business after an 18-year court battle

After battling in court for nearly two decades, lead plaintiff Mitch Goldstone, CEO and owner of small film scanning business Scan My Photos, has bested major banks and credit card companies Visa and MasterCard.

Goldstone and other plaintiffs have won a $5.54 billion settlement, the largest private antitrust class-action settlement in United States history. The case claims that merchants paid excessive fees to accept payments through Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards, and that Visa and MasterCard and their member banks violated antitrust laws.

The affected class is very large, including millions of US businesses that accepted Visa or MasterCard credit or debit cards between January 1, 2004 and January 25, 2019, and that had not previously opted out. Class Members can read the full details of the “Payment Card Interchange Fee Settlement” and submit a claim on a dedicated website. Additionally, claim forms are being mailed to class members throughout the month.

Robbins Geller is co-counseled on the case with Robbins Kaplan LLP’s K. Craig Wildfang says, “This is a landmark antitrust class-action settlement that reportedly provides some relief to US merchants after years of paying inflated Visa and MasterCard interchange fees.” Rudman & Dowd LLP and Berger Montague PC.

“This case has been moving through the court system for almost 20 years. We now look forward to helping class members through the claims process and getting the benefits of the settlement into their hands,” says Alexandra Byrne, partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP.

The settlement follows a March 15, 2023 decision by the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which unanimously upheld a district court order approving a $5.54 billion settlement on behalf of U.S. traders in a class action lawsuit Was.

“Remember the movie 2000, erin brockovich, Well, this is my Erin Brockovich moment – ​​it was 18 years in the making,” Goldstone explains. petapixel, “The risks of ScanMyPhotos.com suing the banks, Visa and MasterCard were unimaginable, but my role as lead plaintiff paid off!”

Goldstone’s legal journey against Visa and MasterCard began after his business “experienced the burden of excessive credit and debit card fees” and recognized the substantial impact these fees had on businesses and their operating expenses.

“This realization fueled my determination to advocate for change, spawning a long-running social media campaign, years of meetings, regularly flying to New York City and Washington DC, and majoring in litigation. Attending court proceedings to act as a voice – all with the aim of raising awareness of this issue affecting every business, Goldstone continues.

Mitch Goldstone’s scan my photos Has been fighting as lead plaintiff for 18 years and is eager to get his share of the record-setting $5.54 billion settlement.

“This massive settlement provides substantial relief to large businesses while also providing meaningful benefits to small enterprises. “Given the challenges small businesses have faced recently, including the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and inflation, every bit of support makes a difference,” Goldstone says.

Goldstone urged affected business owners to file claims to “reclaim what is rightfully theirs.” Even if a company has gone out of business, they may still be eligible for relief. Furthermore, the claim process has been made so simple that business owners can complete the process without any intermediaries.

Image Credit: Header photo licensed through DepositPhotos.

Source: petapixel.com