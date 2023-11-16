A simple solution to the stock market

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The National Market System (NMS) created by the SEC, a collection of rules designed to ensure fair investor treatment in electronic securities markets, has been broken. This simple fix requires a new SEC regulation. This will increase market participant value in investor transactions while reducing costs for all market participants.

Securities investors have greatly benefited from the markets’ move toward electronic trading. However, the NMS has faced an unexpected division of traders into insiders (broker-dealers and exchanges) and outsiders (investors), which is contrary to SEC objectives.

The first section of the article describes the status quo in NMS. The second discusses solutions.

stock market status quo

status quo (author)

NMS has three major drawbacks – costly, purposeless intermarket arbitrage of different prices on multiple exchanges, exchange spreads to increase the volume of this intermarket arbitrage, and a very unattractive result, investor prices at a discount to insider prices.

In the graphic above, wholesalers – broker-dealers who pay retail brokers to provide orders – pay brokers a portion of their arbitrage profits from shuttling around the NMS from exchange to exchange. This payment enables brokers to give the impression to their investors/clients that by replacing brokerage fees with Wholesaler Payment for Order Flow (PFOF), the broker fills their orders for nothing.

PFOFs operate for the benefit of all market insiders, from wholesalers to brokers, at the expense of investors. PFOF arrangements, on the one hand, allow brokers to provide commission-free brokerage, replacing that initial cost with a hidden cost. Wholesalers benefit from collecting arbitrage from the difference between the official national best bid and offer (NBBO), the outside prices they impose on investors, which is offset by better inside prices.

Costly Purposeless intermarket arbitrage. The source of the division into internal and external markets is the now slow pace of electronic trading. Inside traders are usually large privately held firms called algotraders (algotraders defined) or high-frequency traders (HFTs). These algotraders can afford to colocate (define colocation) their computers next to the exchange transaction engine. Algotraders arbitrage interexchange prices, bringing together exchange-quoted prices, but have the side effect of blocking access to these same exchanges by much slower human investors and their brokers.

Furthermore, the speed difference between insiders and outsiders creates an NMS where brokers cannot meet the SEC’s requirement to fill orders in the NBBO if they place client orders with the exchange. When a broker sends his order to the exchange with the best price, the broker’s computer-driven algorithm must change that exchange price before the order reaches the exchange. This unfortunate fact exposes brokers to legal action from the SEC, causing them to fall into the clutches of wholesalers withdrawing from the NMS.

Investor prices are at a discount to intrinsic value. The SEC intends the most important NMS rule, the order protection rule, to ensure that investors receive execution prices at least equal to quotes on other exchanges. The rule, in theory, eliminates the possibility of a two-tier market featuring better prices for insiders, who fill outside orders to collect the resulting arbitrage. However, the fact does not fit the theory.

The NMS regulations have inadvertently excluded investors from access to the intrinsic value of NMS.

Unnecessary exchange. The SEC-regulated securities market, in a quirky twist on the NMS, has come to include a collection of 12 or more exchanges that do not compete with each other. They are almost identical and increase the total resource cost of exchange trading many times over. Putting aside the low-volume non-publicly held new exchanges (IEX, MEMX and LTSE), there are 12 SEC-approved stock exchanges, all owned by three publicly held exchange management firms (call them EMFs). . [ICE, NASDAQ, and CBOE Global Markets], EMFs use these exchanges to facilitate the receipt of SEC payments and broker-dealer payments resulting from NMS requirements.

In short, brokers no longer want regular access to NMS exchanges. NMS rules increase the processing costs of investor transactions because wholesalers set their OTC bid-ask spreads so wide that high-frequency traders (HFTs) have to pay the exchanges’ computer collocation fees despite the difference. -Allows you to make profits on exchange arbitrage.

Branded securities. An investor-friendly solution

Branded Securities (Author)

Branded securities. This regulatory reform has caused exchanges to “brand” the securities last traded there. This improvement is almost costless. The exchange ID will be part of the base details of the securities until the buyer sells it. A significant impact of that change will be investors’ knowledge of when their broker does not use an exchange. Implications: A wholesaler paid a broker to execute an OTC trade. Once discovered, investors may demand a share of the PFOF, or may insist on specifying exchange execution.

Impact of branded securities

Retail brokers are disincentivized to use wholesalers because investors will expect a stake in the PFOF. Investors will have greater access to intrinsic prices.

Retail brokers executing branded trades have an incentive to participate in the ownership of the exchange itself, with wholesalers being cut out of the investor-to-exchange transaction stream and displaying their own brand. PFOF refused.

EMF will be incentivized to reduce the number of exchanges under its control to one, which will enhance the prestige of the EMF brand. The exchange spread for EMF is less attractive.

HFT profits fall as the number of exchanges falls and wholesaler activity declines.

conclusion

The branding of exchange-traded securities is a simple way to show investors how financial market participants are processing their orders. This gives investors a way to control the cost and quality of their investment services. If an investor does not like PFOF, he or she simply needs to identify the exchange or exchanges he or she wishes to use. This, in turn, puts both brokers and exchanges in competition with each other again. The result for the economy at large is reduction in wastage of investment funds on securities transactions.

Source: seekingalpha.com