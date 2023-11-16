November 16, 2023
A simple solution to the stock market


GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The National Market System (NMS) created by the SEC, a collection of rules designed to ensure fair investor treatment in electronic securities markets, has been broken. This simple fix requires a new SEC regulation. This will increase market participant value in investor transactions while reducing costs for all market participants.

status quo (author)

Branded Securities (Author)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

November 16, 2023
Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

November 16, 2023

You may have missed

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

November 16, 2023
Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

Train drivers are planning a one-day strike across all rail companies in December

November 16, 2023
Digitalおおとは？ Introduction《《《《《《《

Digitalおおとは？ Introduction《《《《《《《| Hedge Guide Web3】

November 16, 2023
Meet the black-belt sheikh from Abu Dhabi who manages more money than Amazon's market cap. As smart as he is tough, the revered godfather of jiu-jitsu calls a $490 million mansion his home, uses a Boeing 787 as his private jet, and relaxes in a $250 million superyacht. - LuxuryLaunch

Meet the black-belt sheikh from Abu Dhabi who manages more money than Amazon’s market cap. As smart as he is tough, the revered godfather of jiu-jitsu calls a $490 million mansion his home, uses a Boeing 787 as his private jet, and relaxes in a $250 million superyacht. – LuxuryLaunch

November 16, 2023
Global Entrepreneurship Week is a beacon of hope for business-minded BCM youth – GO! & express

Global Entrepreneurship Week is a beacon of hope for business-minded BCM youth – GO! & express

November 16, 2023
A simple solution to the stock market

A simple solution to the stock market

November 16, 2023