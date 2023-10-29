A Simple Framework for Activating Your Wealth

Across the financial landscape – the industry, the media, the blogosphere, the DIY community – virtually all the focus is on acquiring and maintaining wealth. Saving, investing and insuring yourself will give you more than you need or want, but then what?

It seems the assumption is that once you hit your or someone else’s number, the game is over. Congratulations, you won. But once you’re rich, how do you live a rich life?

How can you activate your wealth with a sense of purpose that makes your money meaningful?

The answer may be simpler than you expect, but before we get there, we need to clear up some misconceptions about the word “money”:

Misconception #1: “Rich” and “wealthy” are synonymous.

Words are wonderful and powerful—and they are routinely misused and undermined. If we take a historical look at the words “money,” “wealth,” and “wealth,” we find something interesting, challenging, and ultimately inspiring.

Money and wealth have always meant the same things as they do today. Money was and is currency and wealth is its abundance. But the original Greek (“plutos”), Latin (“divitia”), and Old English (“vela”) words from which wealth was derived reveal something more subtle, something that cannot be quantified. It meant blessings, well-being, satisfaction. Sufficient.

This is why you can be rich but not wealthy, or you can be rich but not rich.

Misconception #2: Money is only material.

The modern meaning of money falls short, especially in part because of its physical limitation. Money and material resources are part of our wealth, but it is much more than that. Consider the following acronym TIMER, which provides a full definition of money:

Click here for a full definition of each, but please note that money may be the least valuable of the five.

So how do we activate our wealth?

First of all we should take stock of it. So, I’m curious: If you ranked your satisfaction level with respect to each of the above five components of wealth on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best, how would you score yourself? Bonus Question: Can you imagine transferring one category’s surplus to another category’s deficit?

Then, we can activate our funds by deploying them in any one of four ways. Please consider this simple flow chart:

On the left, you’ll see three ways we can activate our money for our worthy purposes. We can use it for:

Grow Our investment and income potential.

Our investment and income potential. to protect Our family, lifestyle and assets.

Our family, lifestyle and assets. stay Financial independence with confidence.

On the right, you can also see how we can activate our assets for the benefit of others. we can:

Give For the people and the reasons most important to us.

We could argue that, no matter how generous we consider ourselves, according to the tradition of taxation we are all givers. In fact, because of the way the tax code is designed, it is possible to reallocate a portion of donations made from your municipal, state, and federal beneficiaries to the people and causes of your choice. Of course, it all depends on your situation and your certified public accountant’s analysis.

Don’t miss the power on the right side of this flow chart. Years ago, I had the opportunity to interview the late Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A, who turned his dream of turning the improved chicken sandwich mushroom into a fast-food empire—and the money, by any measure, of his Was beyond capacity. Wild imagination. I asked him, “Is it worth it to seek wealth, with all its troubles and swindles?”

“Only if you give it,” was his immediate response.

Interestingly, Kathy asked other people known for materializing wealth whether their The definitions were also the standard bearer for many, including Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway

“Wealth means having enough,” the founder said simply, adding, “When you have enough, you should start seeing that other people have enough, in my opinion.”

And lest we think this is exclusive text for those who have made it onto some public net worth ranking list, please take another look at our definition of wealth and the flow chart above. With our more accurate and expanded sense, we can all consider ourselves rich and stewards of much more than money. And if it’s not money but time, influence, energy or relationships where we have a surplus, can’t we lend to others who have deficits in those categories?

The real power of the wealth model is its adaptability. This is a framework, not a playbook. It’s your job to define each pillar and how they will work for you. And it is through the activation of our money that all efforts to acquire it become worthwhile.