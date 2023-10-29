Here is a short list of inspiring Indian business women who are breaking the glass ceiling and redefining the definition of success.

The 21st century is the ‘era of women’. Corporate ‘queens’ have ascended the throne of business empire. Corporate moguls have taken a back seat in the industry.

Glossary of Businessman What was once very popular due to only men setting up huge enterprises is now being eclipsed as businesswomen are achieving milestones with their talent and excellent business skills in this competitive yet challenging world of business.

In a patriarchal society where women are primarily depicted as caring, nurturing, sensitive mothers and wives who are considered best suited for motherhood and family, venturing into entrepreneurship is no easy task.

Rise of inspiring Indian business women

It takes a lot of courage to rebel against the age-old traditions of society that women have to follow, as becoming a female owner of a firm is considered very ambitious for a woman.

It seems strange for women to establish a start-up company or choose self-employment. This is a nightmare in a male-dominated society.

Owning large amounts of property, profiting from speculation or becoming a billionaire is considered the prerogative of men. When a woman stands on the board of directors in an organization, it challenges the entire patriarchal structure and places a woman in a higher and more powerful position in the society, economically equal to men.

This privileges him as a power-broker, wielding immense political influence over all government and financial institutions, which are otherwise androcentric in both structural and functional aspects.

Women are breaking the glass ceiling and redefining the definition of success. According to a NASSCOM report, the percentage of women-led start-ups has increased from 8% in 2014 to 13% in 2019. Women entrepreneurs have demonstrated that women can also be in leadership roles and lead multinational companies and large conglomerates. ,

5 inspiring Indian business women

They can perform exceptionally well in managerial roles and run the workforce better than their male counterparts. She is a highly successful women entrepreneur with her pioneering achievements.

Falguni Nair

One of the wealthiest self-made women entrepreneurs. She is the founder of Nykaa, the most popular beauty and wellness e-commerce company based in Mumbai. She is a billionaire businesswoman. In 2020, Nikka became the first unicorn startup headed by a woman. Even at the age of 50, she was determined to run her own business.

Richa Kar

The co-founder of Zivame has miracles. They have changed the women’s lingerie market as Zivame is one of the best-selling women’s lingerie brands known for its perfect fit for women of all shapes and sizes.

Vinita Singh

The CEO and Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, a top-tier and fastest selling cosmetic brand, turned her dreams into reality and launched her beauty brand without leaving any stone unturned. Her success story is an inspiration for every woman, encouraging women to break stereotypical gender roles and dare to dream big.

Upasana Taku

The chairperson and co-founder of online payment gateway MobiKwik, the first Indian woman to launch a digital wallet startup, led the fintech revolution in India. She has become a role model for young women in corporate governance. Every woman needs confidence and comfort in the lingerie she wears.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

The executive chairman and founder of Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon Limited, referred to as India’s ‘Biotech Queen’ by The Economist. She was included in the Forbes list of 100 most powerful women in the world.

“I believe entrepreneurship is about being able to face failure, manage failure, and succeed after failing.”– Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

There is a long list of inspiring businesswomen in India

Another inspiring female entrepreneur is Malika Saadani, founder of Moms Company, a recently launched wellness brand for moms and babies.

Suchi Mukherjee, Founder of LimeRoad and Tanya Malik, Founder of Fab Alley, India are trendsetters in the fashion industry who are reinventing clothing with their expertise in the apparel business.

Another successful businesswoman is Shahnaz Hussain, founder of Ayurvedic herbal beauty brand, who is leading the Indian Ayurveda movement across the world.

Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC Healthcare is another big achiever in the beauty industry.

Indra Nooyi, former CEO and chairperson of food snack MNC PepsiCo, was ranked in the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women list.

conclusion

Indian women entrepreneurs have made unprecedented achievements in their entrepreneurial journey with their progressive business strategies, earning massive net worth.

The economic ecosystem of our country is now earning crores of dollars with chairpersons and women managing directors.

Source: www.womensweb.in