A Shocking Small-Cap Portfolio That Yields 12%

are small dividend stocks dirt cheap Now. I’m talking about stocks trading at selling prices less than a year ago. The yield is up to 14.7%. And Single-digit P/E ratio,

Why such deals? Well, because they have been pummeled Recently in the field of bargaining. There are many high-yield deals directly in front of us.

Small companies are, quite simply, the cheapest stocks on the planet right now.

The price is great but show us the money! We’ll do this with five small-cap yields A stellar average of 12% In the yield between them. Are these bargains or are these equities cheap for some reason? let’s discuss.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

dividend yield: 10.2%

When you think of industrial real estate investment trusts, you think of properties like warehouses and logistics centers.

But Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is not your typical industrial REIT.

IIPR deals in weed.

Innovative Industrial Properties is a rare real estate play providing capital to the regulated cannabis industry. With its sale-leaseback program, IIPR buys freestanding industrial and retail properties (primarily marijuana growth facilities) and then leases them back, providing cannabis operators with a much-needed influx of cash that they can use to fund their operations. Can to expand.

Marijuana may still be a relatively budding industry, but IIPR looks like an old, established mainstay, building a portfolio of 108 properties (covering approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet!) across 19 states. .

Of course, marijuana has also been a troubled industry, experiencing a massive decline from its 2019 highs. IIPR has hardly been immune, suffering a loss of 70% (Involved Its generous dividend!) since its peak in late 2021 – despite continued solid operational improvement.

I checked out IIPR roughly a year ago, and my biggest gripe at the time was valuation – at the time shares were trading at a little over 13 times adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) forecasts.

The shares have since lost another quarter of their value.

But this may ultimately be the end of this small-cap REIT. While AFFO (and dividend) growth is slowing, shares are trading at 9x less than estimates, putting IIPR stock squarely in value territory. Meanwhile, payouts have increased to double digits.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

dividend yield: 9.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) This is a name you definitely haven’t seen before. This nearly $1 billion energy name doesn’t pump oil, or send gas through pipelines, or sell you gasoline — it simply buys oil and natural gas and owns the royalties.

That’s it.

So, how does Kimbell make money? Well, it owns a piece of land that it leases to energy producers, who in return pay an upfront “lease bonus” as well as ongoing royalty interest, typically 20% to 25% of revenues or production. .

Currently, KRP owns more than 17 million gross acres in 28 states “and in every major coastal basin of the continental United States.” This includes formations such as the Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken.

One similarity Kimbell has with traditional energy plays is that it is strongly tied to energy prices. Low oil and gas prices are problematic – they reduce the royalties Kimbell collects, plus they could lead producers to curtail operations, reducing production and further cutting into KRP’s profits. On the other hand, higher commodity prices affect the royalties sent to Kimbell.

So, despite its very different approach to making money, KRP trades just like your average energy stock.

However, where Kimbell really differs is its delivery.

For one, because varying energy prices can derail its earnings, Kimbell has a variable dividend that protects it from breaking the bank if oil and gas levels decline. This is not very unusual—a large number of energy companies have adopted this model.

But more importantly, most of Kimbell’s distributions are generally not cash, but rather a non-taxable reduction in the tax basis of each unitholder’s ownership interest in Kimbell. Nearly 90% of the distributions paid in August were structured this way.

(Also, a word to the wise: Lots of financial data providers list “LP” with Kimbell’s name, meaning it’s a Master Limited Partnership. That information is out of date. Kimbell is neither an MLP nor The same Royalty Trust – it converted to a C-Corp back in 2018.)

It’s difficult to assess value on such a strange business, but at 9x cash available for distribution (CAD), Kimbell appears to be at least cheaply priced.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

dividend yield: 13.1%

Analysts see the world through rose-colored glasses, which leads to their bleak opinions Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Even more remarkable.

Goldman Sachs BDC is a business development company that “can utilize the vast resources of Goldman Sachs to assist in the evaluation of potential investment opportunities.” It typically invests between $25 million and $75 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million. Currently, Goldman holds 135 portfolio companies across 36 industries.

Also, at the moment, GSBD is trading at a nice discount of 6% to its net asset value (NAV).

The problem is that, right now, you’re buying almost exclusively the Goldman name – but not its historical benchmark of quality. Yes, GSBD has delivered periods of outperformance over time, but it has traded largely in line with the BDC industry, and it has been quite a laggard recently.

Among other issues, GSBD has a problem with its debt-to-equity ratio (currently 1.2), which has remained well above the company’s target throughout the year. And in Q2, it placed the other two portfolio companies on non-accrual, increasing non-accrual as a percentage of amortized cost to 1.8% from 1.6% in Q1.

For what it’s worth, it’s not everything to this BDC. Net investment income came in ahead of estimates, NAV remained high, and the net funded portfolio was ahead of $17 million.

Yes, GSBD offers a safe and large dividend. But without a growth catalyst, that hefty payout will continue to offset the stock’s deep decline.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

dividend yield: 14.7%

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) It is a member of one of the highest yielding industries you can find: Mortgage REITs (MREITs). Instead of owning physical assets like traditional REITs, mREITs deal in paper – that is, mortgages, mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and other instruments.

Chimera calls itself a “hybrid” mortgage REIT, because it owns residential mortgage loans, as well as agency and non-agency MBS. But to be clear: Its business is heavily unbalanced in mortgage lending (91%), with most of the rest in non-agency residential MBS (8%).

mREITs are a tough business – especially whenever the Federal Reserve clamps down on easy-money policy. See, mREITs make money by borrowing “short” (assuming short-term rates are low) and lending “long-term” (if long-term rates are high, which they are). usually Are). However, Treasury yields have reversed course for almost a year now (long-term rates are lower than short-term rates).

mREITs are best when long-term rates are declining, as existing mortgages become more valuable. But when rates are rising – which they have been rising for the last few years – mREITs feel the pain.

Same is the case with Chimera, whose shares are currently trading at only 64% of the book despite it being considered a bargain.

CIM has had to cut its dividend twice in the past two years, from 33 cents per share quarterly to 23 cents in 2022, then to 18 cents this year – a 45% cut that has upset investors.

And Chimera’s struggle is not over yet. MREITs recently reported lackluster second-quarter earnings and acknowledged that getting their returns on equity into double digits will require either a decline in interest rates, or massive acquisitions.

Buckle (BKE)

dividend yield: 12.2%

The retail industry isn’t the first or fifteenth place most people would go looking for high dividends, but it has its fair share of generous yields. Macy’s (M) The yield is 5.5%. Best Buy (BBY) The yield is 5.7%.

but no one holds a candle Buckle (BKE) Pay more than 12%.

Buckle is a fashion retailer offering mid- to high-end clothing, accessories and footwear. And unlike many retailers influenced by e-commerce, Buckle has come into its own, enjoying an explosion in profits over the past three years that has seen BKE shares hit multiple all-time highs in that time.

Bakal is a curious play. On the one hand, Buckley is actually cheap for a reason – red-hot growth is cooling into an operational pullback. Revenue was down 5.9% year-on-year in the last six months, while profit was down 16%. This tracks with full-year estimates for a 4% decline in sales and an 18% decline in earnings.

BKE’s top and bottom lines, on the other hand, are expected to improve modestly next year – and Buckley’s shares trade at less than 8 times earnings from estimates. Furthermore, it is a fundamentally strong business with much higher margins (mid to high 40s) than many of its industry peers, not to mention slightly more cash on hand than outstanding loans.

Where the rubber meets the road is the dividend – and this is largely dependent on your income needs. Look, Buckley is a habitual payer of special dividends. Its regular payout is only 4.2% of its yield — the remaining 8% is earmarked for a $2.65-per-share special distribution made in early 2023.

