A shadow-fleet oil tanker has crashed near Singapore, Bloomberg reports.

The ship had previously hidden its location to avoid detection.

Energy research firms said it was carrying a cargo of oil from Venezuela.

An oil tanker that had previously falsified information about its location to avoid detection crashed near Singapore earlier this week, Bloomberg reports.

The ship was carrying a cargo of oil from Venezuela, the report said, citing data from TankerTrackers.com and Kpler. Both companies said the ship was “spoofing” or showing it on digital tracking systems near West Africa when in fact it was off the coast of Venezuela.

An Indonesian Navy spokesman told Bloomberg that the 23-year-old Liberty ship is under investigation. A company called Skyward Management is listed as the technical manager of the ship, although ownership is unclear.

The grounding marks the latest incident involving so-called shadow tankers, or vessels that navigate without insurance or certification to conform to regulations. These fleets carry quietly sanctioned cargo, and they often have unclear ownership structures.

In concealing her whereabouts, Liberty went against the recommendations of the International Maritime Organization, which advises against falsifying locations. However, according to Bloomberg, it is up to individual governments to decide its legality.

Last year, amid Western sanctions and a freeze on crude oil prices, reports emerged of Russia operating a shadow fleet of more than 100 tankers. Industry experts said many of them were reallocated from ships serving Iran and Venezuela, two other countries facing oil sanctions.

Liberty was inspected in 2017 and 2019 and was deemed high-risk at the time and was later sold to new owners. However, subsequent inspections revealed no additional risks.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that a ship carrying Russian crude, which was sold above the West’s price ceiling, was unable to dock off India’s shores, a sign that the country is failing to comply with US sanctions. Trying to keep on good side.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com