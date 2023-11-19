A secret about the money Apple earned from Google has been revealed

A Google trial lawyer felt nervous in court last week when his own expert witness revealed a close secret between the two giants of the tech world.

The witness, a University of Chicago professor, said Google (GOOG, GOOGL) gives Apple (AAPL) a 36% share of the revenue it earns from search advertising served through Apple’s Safari browser.

The number was considered confidential, which likely explains Google lawyer John Schmidtlein’s response as reported by Bloomberg and other media outlets. The professor was testifying for Google in one of the most consequential antitrust trials in decades.

The shocking secret revealed in the Washington court echoed on Wall Street and Silicon Valley, giving rise to new speculation about how much Apple would lose and Google’s rivals gain if the government wins the case.

The Justice Department is arguing in the lawsuit that the contract that made Google the default search engine on iPhones shows how the search giant illegally suppresses competition. Google has said such contracts are common in its industry.

The Justice Department is seeking an order from presiding federal district court Judge Amit Mehta that would bar Google from engaging in alleged anti-competitive practices. If the government prevails it could ultimately mean the end of the partnership.

How much Apple will benefit from this agreement has been a source of speculation for years. It is clear from last week’s revelations that this means billions of dollars annually.

How many billions exactly? Bernstein analysts have estimated $18 billion to $20 billion per year for Apple. The New York Times reported last month that the figure was about $18 billion in 2021.

That’s a “huge number,” said DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte. And if it is compromised, it could have a “double negative impact” on the company’s share price, he said.

If the number is still $20 billion, it could wipe out about 7% of Apple’s total revenue if the judge in the Google case decides to modify how such contracts work in the future, or if they were allowed. Is. Apple’s revenues in 2023 totaled $298 billion.

The revenue Apple earns from its Google contract — known in the industry as an information services agreement, or ISA — likely falls into a bucket of revenue that Apple calls “services,” according to Forte & Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang. .

That service bucket also includes Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, AppleCare, and iCloud storage subscriptions. Apple’s services revenue for the 12 months ending September 30 was $85 billion.

Apple has warned investors that its business relationships with technology companies – without mentioning any specific names – could be compromised by legal and regulatory investigations.

“Some of these arrangements are currently subject to government investigation and legal proceedings,” the company said in its most recent annual report.

‘Double negative effect’

The risk the antitrust trial poses to Apple is significant, said Forte, the DA Davidson analyst, because billions are at stake and shareholders attribute high value to the income stream.

“I think this highlights a large and important revenue source for Apple,” Forte said. “If this revenue is reduced meaningfully, it could have a double negative impact to the extent that it becomes exponential.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified that default placement agreements “can make a difference” and can be “very valuable”.

The company also argues that Apple and other search partners enter into the default contract because Google’s search engine is superior to competitors.

In 2022, Google earned $224.47 billion in total advertising revenue, the majority of the company’s total revenue of $279.8 billion.

Google apparently didn’t want to share the numbers behind its Apple contract. In a petition filed with the court, Google’s lawyers argued that further disclosure of the exact terms of its revenue-sharing agreement with Apple “would unfairly weaken Google’s competitive position with respect to both competitors and other counterparts.” “

How the trial ends up could open new avenues for Google’s rivals, although it will take some time for the results to be determined. The evidentiary phase of the trial ended this week and closing arguments are expected to take place in May 2024.

If the DOJ prevails, separate court proceedings will be held to determine remedies for any antitrust violations. An appeal is also expected, which could take the case to 2025.

‘You haven’t been given a choice’

Google’s competitors made it clear during more than two months of testimony that the arrangement Google made with Apple was harmful to them.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he tried unsuccessfully for years to get a default engine deal with Apple for Microsoft’s Bing.

“Everyone talks about the open web, but Google is really the web,” he said.

Kamil Bazbaz, a spokesman for search engine DuckDuckGo, told Yahoo Finance that Google is using its default placement agreements as leverage to prevent it and other search engines from competing.

He said, “I think a lot of people assume that Google is just because everyone uses it, not because there’s any financial relationship that Google has taken advantage of.”

If the government wins its case, DuckDuckGo hopes that, among other changes, the judge will order Apple and other device makers and browsers to offer a variety of search engines using a preferred screen, he said.

“It’s not just about whether it’s easy to switch search engines, it’s about friction versus no friction,” he said, adding, “You’re not given a choice.”

