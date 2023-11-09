A scientist says the singularity will occur by 2031

According to one AI expert, the “singularity,” the moment when AI is no longer under human control, is less than a decade away.

More resources than ever are being put into exploring artificial general intelligence and accelerating the development of AI.

AI development is also coming from a variety of fields, pushing the technology forward faster than ever.

There is at least one expert who believes that “the Singularity” – the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses the control of humans – may be just a few years away. This is much shorter than current predictions regarding the timeline of AI dominance, especially given that AI dominance is not at all guaranteed in the first place.

Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNet—who has a Ph.D. Is. from Temple University and has served as a leader of Humanity+ and the Artificial General Intelligence Society – reported decrypt He believes artificial general intelligence (AGI) is three to eight years away. AGI is the term for AI that can function exactly like humans, and it is a prerequisite for the singularity coming soon.

Whether you believe it or not, the AI ​​push shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Big language models like Meta and OpenAI, along with the AGI focus of Elon Musk’s XAI, are all working hard towards developing AI.

“These systems have greatly increased the world’s enthusiasm for AGI,” Goertzel said. decrypt“So you’ll have more resources, both money and just human energy — more smart young people wanting to get into the work and work on AGI.”

When the concept of AI first emerged – in the early 1950s – Goertzel says its development was driven by the United States military and was seen primarily as a potential national defense tool. However, recently, progress in this field has been driven by different drivers with different objectives. “Now the ‘why’ is making money for companies,” he says, “but the interesting thing is that for artists or musicians, it gives you cool tools to play with.”

However, reaching the singularity will require a significant leap from the current point of AI development. While today’s AI typically focuses on specific tasks, the push toward AGI aims to give the technology a more human understanding of the world and unlock its capabilities. As AI continues to expand its understanding, it gets ever closer to AGI – which some say is just one step away from singularity.

The technology isn’t there yet, and some experts warn that we’re actually further along than we think — if we ever get there. But regardless, the search continues. For example, Musk created xAI in the summer of 2023 and more recently launched the chatbot Grok to “assist humanity in the pursuit of understanding and knowledge.” reuters, Musk also called AI “the most disruptive force in history.”

With many of the most influential tech giants—Google, Meta, and Musk—making AI advancements, the rise of AGI may be closer than it seems. Only time will tell whether we get there or not, and whether the singularity will arrive or not.

Tim Newcombe is a journalist based in the Pacific Northwest. He covers stadiums, sneakers, gear, infrastructure, and more for a variety of publications, including Popular Mechanics. His favorite interviews include sit-downs with Roger Federer in Switzerland, Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, and Tinker Hatfield in Portland.

