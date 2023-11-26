Image Source: Getty Images

There are many ways to earn a second income. But there are actually very few ways to earn a second income passively. For me, the best way to earn a real passive second income is through investing through the stock market.

So, here’s how I would use £12,500 of savings and turn it into a monthly second income of £583 per month.

Brokerage Account Set-up: Open a brokerage account to facilitate buying and selling of stocks. i chose Hargreaves Lansdowne Because of its ease of use and customer service, but there are cheaper brokerage platforms available. Opting for a Stocks and Shares ISA will mean my second income will be tax-free. Defined Objectives: It helps to have an objective in mind and work towards it. If I aim for £583 per month as second income, I can plan my investments accordingly. Research: Do thorough research on potential stocks, considering factors such as financial health, growth prospects and dividends, diversifying your holdings for a balanced and flexible portfolio. Review Portfolio: It is important to periodically assess the performance of my portfolio, making adjustments based on market trends and economic conditions. Reinvesting for compounding: Reinvesting my returns compounds them over time, accelerating portfolio growth.

Compounding is one of the most important investing concepts, but it is often overlooked by novice investors. Basically this is when I reinvest my returns from year to year.

If I own stocks that pay dividends, it means I will reinvest my dividends. However, I can also use companies that reinvest their profits and do not pay dividends (or only pay small ones), such as Amazon Or NVIDIAAnd it is expected that the share price will increase accordingly.

This may not seem like a winning strategy, but it is. This means I will start earning interest on my interest. Here’s what it looks like in chart form using an 8% annual return. We can see the interest earned increasing rapidly. This is the effect of compound returns.

At the end of this 25-year period, I will be only £100,000 short. Companies giving dividend after investment are preferred legal and generalI could easily generate around £7,000 per year or £583 per month.

In the above example, I have used an 8% annual yield. This means, on average, my portfolio will be growing at 8% every year. However, if I make bad investments, the value of my investments may fall.

There are two things to remember here. Losses can add up, and if I lose 50%, I have to gain 100% to get back to where I was. That’s why Warren Buffett says the first rule of investing is “Don’t lose money”.

Therefore it is important to take wise investment decisions. There are plenty of resources these days that can help us understand complex financial data, uncover investment opportunities, and make informed investment decisions.

Personally, I like to focus on buying undervalued stocks and increasing stocks with positive momentum. This includes companies like AppLovin, CRISPR Therapeutics, IAG, meta platform And Rolls-Royce – All of these are either in my portfolio, or I’m looking to add to them.

