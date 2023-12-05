A Safe Space for Bishar: Education Cannot Wait, supporting the creation of girl-friendly spaces in Somalia's schools

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the scorching hot and dry Mudug region of Somalia, 16-year-old Bishaoro* sits in a cold room surrounded by 19 of her female classmates during afternoon school recess. The girls are attending a counseling session in their newly created Girls Friendly Space.

Bishaoro, 16, at her school in Somalia, where ECW’s investment has supported the creation of girl-friendly spaces. @ Save the Children Somalia

The Girls Friendly Space is Bishar’s sanctuary – a safe place where she can read, eat, pray, relax, interact openly without interruptions and access free menstrual hygiene kits Is. Some time ago, before the place was built, girls from her school would rush home during recess to do these chores, making them late for classes later. Sometimes, they did not even return to class. This resulted in them missing important lessons.

Thanks to Education Cannot Wait (ECW)’s investment in Somalia and the support of partners like Save the Children – Bishaoro and her classmates no longer need to leave school grounds for breaks, privacy and menstrual hygiene products. This causes less disruption to their education and makes them less likely to drop out of school.

“Before the room was built, we would go home during break time to rest and have breakfast, and we would be late, get in trouble or even be declared absent. During this time we would have to change clothes or There were no private toilets or places to rest. The timing of our menstrual cycles, which often forced us to stay at home for a few days and miss important lessons,” says Bishaaro.

Menstruation is considered a taboo subject in many parts of Somalia, leading to stigma and deprivation for girls who menstruate. Like Bisharo, many girls do not have access to basic and essential hygiene items like sanitary pads, which leads many girls to drop out of school during menstruation.

Not going to school was disappointing for Bishar. She was worried about how it would affect her grades and spent a lot of time trying to remember the days of class she missed each month.

“Often, girls do not come to school in the first few days of their menstruation due to lack of privacy in the bathroom or not having proper kit to handle themselves,” says Fartun, a teacher from Bisharo.

Thanks to ECW support, a Girls Friendly Space was created at Bisharo’s school to ensure that girls always have access to feminine hygiene kits, privacy and a seamless educational experience. This space, which is exclusively for girls, has a toilet, dining space, reading corner where girls read together, and is equipped with sanitary kits. To date, ECW funding has provided feminine hygiene kits to more than 15,400 girls like Bishaoro in Somalia.

“After this room was built, we benefited a lot from it. We rest, eat, revise and pray here. We have a place to chat comfortably about exams and lessons. We We also use the space to talk privately with our female teachers – especially when we need advice,” says Bishauro. Since the creation of the Girls Friendly Space, Bishaoro’s school attendance has improved – as well as her grades. She spends her free time studying with her friends there and is happy that the place has given her and her classmates a safe place to call their own.

Female teachers like Fartun are happy that girls can now meet and interact with each other outside of class time. This place has also been an ideal place for counseling sessions.

“Although space was created for girls in the school, we, as female teachers, spend some time there to advise or help the girls whenever they need. As a female teacher, girls usually come to me whenever they need help with something, and it happens often. It was hard for them to talk to me among all the male teachers. Now that there is a friendly space with privacy, it is easier for them to It’s become easier to talk freely and comfortably about the help you need,” says Fartun.

The community has also seen the impact of the Girls Friendly Space, said Sacadia, a mother and community education committee member. “It emerged with great demand from parents, students and school administration. When the room was launched, I felt it It’s a relief to know that my daughters have the space to feel comfortable at school, to relax, study and revise, and find menstrual kits.”

Since 2017, ECW has invested US$35.2 million in Somalia. ECW’s investments in the country aim to improve school access and security and educational achievement for Somali girls and boys affected by conflict and drought.

To date, ECW and partners have reached approximately 250,000 girls and boys in the country with holistic, quality education support. Still, more immediate help is needed. With more than 4.8 million children out of school today, additional funding is essential to ensure access to safe, inclusive education for those at risk of being left behind.

ECW calls on the international community to increase its support so that children and youth like Bishaoro are given the educational opportunities and resources they need to stay in school and learn, dream and thrive.

*Names have been changed to protect identifying information

Story by Michaela Mpoteringa, based on a case study by Save the Children.

