A Russian stock exchange descended into chaos this week after fraudsters announced it had filed for bankruptcy.

The St. Petersburg Stock Exchange plunged into chaos this week after a filing said the exchange was bankrupt.

The filings were submitted by fraudsters, the exchange said in a statement.

The turmoil briefly pushed some stocks to their lowest prices ever.

One of Russia’s main stock exchanges descended into chaos this week after a false bankruptcy report sent investors fleeing and pushed shares to brief record lows.

Court filings dated Nov. 24 show that the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange, Russia’s second-largest stock trading platform, filed for bankruptcy last week, Reuters reports.

Moscow-listed shares on the SPB exchange fell 30% to their lowest level on Monday as news of the bankruptcy filing sent investors fleeing the exchange.

But the exchange said on Monday that the filing was fraudulent submitted by fraudsters. The Moscow Arbitration Court also rejected the filing, state-owned Russian news agency RIA reported.

“SPB Exchange has not filed documents for bankruptcy,” SPB’s media team told Reuters this week. “The financial condition of SPB Exchange is stable and there are no signs of bankruptcy.”

SPB Exchange shares recovered little after the announcement and ended Monday down only 9.5%.

The uproar caps a difficult month for the SPB exchange, which was hit by US sanctions in late November. The new restrictions have left the exchange unable to settle nearly two-thirds of customers’ transactions in foreign currencies. Trading on the exchange was halted for a while before a plan was introduced to distribute one-third of the funds back to clients, but only in rubles.

Foreign investors in Russia are stuck in a state of confusion. The nation has halted the flow of foreign assets, meaning people who had invested in Russian stocks before the invasion of Ukraine have not been able to cash out. The move is intended to boost Russia’s stock market, two Yale researchers previously told Business Insider, adding that Russia’s stock market performance this year is a sham created by sanctions imposed by Moscow.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com