A Russian economist says sanctions have not crushed Russia because it is not a state-run economy as the West's 'fairy tales' suggest.

The West and its allies launched a series of sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, but the sanctions have not yet forced Moscow to end the war.

That’s because there is a fundamental flaw in the West’s perceptions of Russia’s economy that has hindered efforts to force Moscow to stop the war, said one Russian economist.

“The main mistake of Western experts and politicians was to create fairy tales that the entire Russian economy is state-run,” Vladislav Inozemtsev, founder of the think tank Moscow Center for Post-Industrial Studies, told Spanish media outlet El Pais. Tuesday’s report.

So the sanctions were imposed on the basis that Russia’s economy was an inflexible state-run monster that would soon collapse, he said.

“But that was a mistake, because the Russian economy is largely a market economy,” Inozemtsev said.

In contrast to the collapse of its planned economy after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia’s economy is booming as most employment is concentrated in the private sector, which has found ways to avoid sanctions.

For example, Russia’s huge oil business managed to divert much of its customer base from Europe to India and China. Russian companies have also developed new supply chains and are stocking up on parallel imports.

Russia projects 5.5% GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023. While reports suggest that much of the country’s growth is largely due to massive military and government spending, Inozemtsev does not think it is all due to the country’s economic resilience.

Russia plans to spend 6% of its GDP on military spending this year, roughly what the US spent on defense during then President Ronald Reagan’s first term from 1981 to 1985.

But “no one would say that the American economy was a war economy,” Inozemtsev told El Pais.

Russia’s economy is expected to grow 3.1% in 2023, reversing a 2.1% contraction in 2022, according to a Reuters survey of 15 economists and analysts.

However, he expects Russia’s GDP growth to slow to 1.1% due to higher interest rates, which will reduce investment and spending.

Source: www.businessinsider.com