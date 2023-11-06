This figure exceeds the previous high during the 2006 migration crisis, when 31,678 migrants landed in the Canaries.

Spain’s Canary Islands have set a new record for the number of irregular arrivals to the archipelago, with more than 32,000 migrants making the dangerous boat journey so far this year.

Most of them are from Senegal.

These islands, located near the African continent, have been used for decades as a stepping stone to Europe. Although most arrivals come from Senegal, boats also depart from Gambia, Mauritania, Morocco and Western Sahara.

At least 32,029 people landed on the islands from January to November this year, according to data released by Spain’s interior ministry and local emergency services, exceeding the previous high during the 2006 migration crisis when 31,678 migrants landed in the Canaries.

Smugglers in Senegal pack young men looking for better opportunities in Europe into old traditional fishing boats. The journey from Senegal to the Canaries usually takes a week of arduous travel upwind, some 1,600 km.

Migrant boats often sink or disappear in the Atlantic.

To avoid border controls on the coast, smugglers take longer trips, first heading west into the open Atlantic and then north to the Canaries – a detour that brought many to the smallest western island of El Hierro , which at times put pressure on local authorities and emergency services.

Senegal, once a symbol of democratic stability in the region, has been plunged into socio-political unrest, with violent clashes erupting earlier this year.

President Macky Sall’s embattled government has dissolved the opposition party of Oussame Sonko, popular among young voters. The political crisis, along with a lack of jobs, rising food prices and declining fishing stocks, have caused thousands to flee the country.

Faced with record numbers of arrivals, Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlasca flew to Senegal’s capital Dakar last week to pressure the government to do more to stop the boats from leaving.

Grande-Marlasca urged her Senegalese counterpart Sidiki Kaba to “act more quickly” and avoid more deaths. At least 512 people have died on the route so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration, although the figure is believed to be much lower.

Spain has deployed approximately 40 police and civil guard officers, four boats, a helicopter and an aircraft to Senegal to monitor the coast and crack down on smuggling networks in cooperation with local authorities.

Madrid says the joint effort has successfully prevented 7,132 people from leaving Senegal this year.

During the 2006 “Cayucos crisis” – named after the large canoe-shaped boats from Mauritania and Senegal that were often used by smugglers – Spain stopped accepting returned migrants and let in new boats. Signed agreement with 10 African countries to stop.

In the following years, as a result of, among other factors, increased surveillance on the preferred Mediterranean route, arrivals to the Canary Islands declined and were largely manageable until rising again in 2020.

