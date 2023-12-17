nikoelnino

Fed Policy: Long and Variable Gaps

In early June, we examined the performance of stocks relative to bonds to see what we could learn about the soft vs. hard landing question. At that time, the stock/bond ratio was favoring a soft-landing scenario, which has been the case ever since. Since we know that Fed policy operates over long and variable time horizons, it makes sense to revisit the soft vs. hard landing question as we prepare for 2024.

If market participants believe that a deep recession, a big hit to corporate earnings, and significant job losses is on the horizon, they will likely also believe that the Fed will cut interest rates quickly and massively. In this scenario, stocks would become less attractive as earnings expectations would have to be kept in check. Bonds will get a good relief from the Fed’s policy of cutting several interest rates.

Thus, the analysis below helps us assess the relative attractiveness of three large equity exchange-traded funds, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the Technology Sector ETF (XLK), and the NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) versus Could. The major bond alternatives are the 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) and the 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT).

before the 2001 recession

The US economy entered recession in March 2001, confirming what investors had already anticipated was a difficult situation. The chart below shows the S&P 500 Index (SPX) relative to the price of a 10-year US Treasury bond. The chart’s appearance passes the common economic sense test; Investors’ confidence and willingness to hold stocks was decreasing, and their willingness and conviction to hold more defensive US Treasury bonds was increasing.

2008: Risk-off just before Lehman

On September 15, 2008, Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy, dealing another blow to the faltering US economy. Note that the stock/bond ratio was already completely bearish when one of the darkest days in US economic history arrived in September. The fastest moving average, the blue 10-week, moving average was at the bottom of the cluster, and the slowest moving average, 50-week, was at the top; The price was below all moving averages, and all slopes were down, indicating a strong risk-off downtrend.

What does the same chart look like today?

In mid-December 2023, the message for the stock/bond ratio is the same as it was in June; This favors a soft-landing/risk-on scenario. If we think about the logic shown in the image below, it is difficult to argue that the pattern of the stock/bond ratio is reflecting high levels of economic fear.

The pattern of the 2023 chart above is the exact opposite of the 2008 chart. The 2023 chart shows the Stock/Bond ratio above all moving averages, with the blue 10-week at the top of the moving average cluster and the 50-week at the bottom. All moving averages have positive slopes, completing the full-bore bullishness from a trend perspective. If the unemployment rate were to rise and earnings were to decline, we would not expect to see stocks as the preferred investment over more defensive bonds. As reported in June, If the ratio changes, it may be time to sell stocks and buy bonds. This may happen in the coming weeks or months, but it is not what we have today.

CPI’s subsequent steps were practical

Hypothetically, if the Fed keeps interest rates steady and the inflation rate falls significantly, monetary policy is becoming more restrictive to economic growth. Thus, the wide range of risk-related moves covered on November 14 following the release of the CPI data aligns well with the Fed’s dovish interest rate forecasts that were published on December 13.

