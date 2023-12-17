December 18, 2023


nikoelnino

Fed Policy: Long and Variable Gaps

In early June, we examined the performance of stocks relative to bonds to see what we could learn about the soft vs. hard landing question. At that time, the stock/bond ratio was favoring a soft-landing scenario, which has been the case ever since. Since we know that Fed policy operates over long and variable time horizons, it makes sense to revisit the soft vs. hard landing question as we prepare for 2024.

