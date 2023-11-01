A ray of hope for the skyrocketing housing market

While the rapid increase in mortgage rates, coupled with persistently high home prices, has made headlines as the main factors deterring home buyers, the actual list is much longer. Chief among them are regulatory risks, increased borrowing costs associated with risk insurance and state regulations.

The uncertainty associated with regulatory risk plays a major factor in the total cost to the borrower. Whether well-intentioned or not, the regulations – particularly those related to mortgage repurchases on loans with credit defects – leave uncertainty in the market, resulting in higher costs for the consumer.

The silver lining: Regulators have the power to reduce these costs.

Members of the mortgage industry applauded recent comments from Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Sandra Thompson, who said that FHFA expects Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to “follow a fair, consistent, and predictable approach to identifying loan delinquencies.” Will implement the process and appropriate measures.” He also acknowledged the increase in repurchase requests and the fact that “losses associated with repurchases of low interest rate loans can be quite substantial.”

Most importantly, it took concrete action by protecting proxy and warrant protections from default arising from COVID-mandated forbearance. A balanced and transparent buyback process will go a long way in achieving the objective cited above.

The proposed increase in mortgage capital requirements is another additional, albeit hidden, cost to borrowers. This increase, which far exceeds internationally accepted Basel III rules, poses a significant threat to regional banks servicing large loans, including mortgages. Traditionally, the liquidity of these regional banks allows them to reduce the cost of their loan offerings. The burden of a disproportionate increase in capital requirements will be passed on to borrowers in the form of more expensive loans as banks will absorb the burden of carrying more capital on hand to service the loans.

Hazard insurance, which has become a common requirement, is another pressure imposing higher costs on homeowners. When lenders issue a loan, they often need to verify that the potential homeowner is covered not only by the basic homeowners insurance policy, but also an additional risk policy tied to their location. This regulatory requirement causes borrowers to spend even more upfront to meet these requirements. Regulators can reduce this cost by requiring additional risk policy only where necessary, and only where it provides a net tangible benefit.

The final area is the action of states and state regulators. An example: In New York, the recent Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act – although well-intentioned – is making mortgage lenders more stringent in their credit policies. The result: Many potential homeowners will be denied loans.

Another area where states can help is faster regulatory approvals. Many states are taking extremely long to approve mortgage lender change in control requests – a big issue during the mortgage consolidation period. Another area is approval for new branches or change in branch address.

When layered on top of each other, the effect of unnecessary regulations adds thousands of dollars to loan costs or prompts mortgage lenders to lower their credit guidelines. It also forces mortgage lenders to go out of business, which means less competition and fewer mortgage loan options for borrowers.

In the absence of a reduction in the national mortgage rate, the responsibility falls on regulators to streamline regulatory compliance, enforce balanced and consistent rules and maximize transparency to ensure that lenders are clear about their obligations in the event of a buy back. Understand formally.

Working together, all parties can help more Americans than ever before achieve their dream of owning a home. The industry is ready to act, but regulators must also be prepared to engage in that process.

David Stevens is the former CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and FHA Commissioner under President Obama.

Scott Olson is the Executive Director of Community Home Lenders of America.

