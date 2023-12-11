A rare ‘ring of fire’ around Betelgeuse as the year’s best ‘shooting stars’ fall: the night sky this week

A close-up of Betelgeuse in Orion, which will be obscured by an asteroid this week. (Photo courtesy: Alan , [+] Dior/VWPix/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The night sky this week: December 11-17, 2023

The final week of the year with the new moon makes it one of the last weeks in which the sky is dark enough to easily see the stars. However, there are some extraordinary events happening this week, from a rare eclipse of the bright red star Betelgeuse to the peak of the Geminids, the best meteor shower of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about stargazing and the night sky this week:

Monday, December 11: Betelgeuse obscured by an asteroid

Above the eastern horizon tonight at approximately 8:17 p.m. EST, Orion’s bright red supergiant star Betelgeuse will disappear from view behind an asteroid as seen with the naked eye, according to Sky & Telescope. In a rare event that occurs once every few decades, an asteroid named 319 Leona will pass in front of Betelgeuse and block its light for a few seconds, casting a shadow on Earth’s surface. This “ring of fire” can cause an annular eclipse. However, it will only be visible on the Earth’s surface from a narrow path from Asia through Florida and southern Europe to Mexico. Detailed information can be found here and here.

Tuesday, December 12: New Moon

Today at 18:32 EST, the Moon will enter its new phase as it drifts roughly between Earth and the Sun. It will be invisible but will rise into the sky as a delicate crescent moon soon after sunset.

Wednesday, December 13: Mercury retrograde

From today until January 1, 2024, Mercury will be in a period of apparent retrograde motion – appearing to move backwards in the sky. This is because Mercury’s orbit around the Sun is slightly elliptical. As it approaches Earth during its “lower conjunction” – right now – its motion appears to slow against the background of the stars. As Earth passes it, Mercury appears to move backward briefly, much like you would when passing a vehicle on the highway. This is simply a matter of perspective and has no significance for humans.

Wednesday,Thursday, December 13/14: Geminid meteor shower peak

The Geminid meteor shower will peak overnight when up to 150 multicolored meteors may be visible from the Northern Hemisphere. A clear night is essential—and a dark sky will help. Fortunately, the Moon will be completely absent. Even better for those who don’t want to stand out in the cold late at night, Gemini—the clear source constellation—will be high in the sky as true darkness descends. As a result, according to the American Meteor Society, “shooting stars” may be visible as early as 10 p.m. local time, no matter where you are. All you need is your naked eye – binoculars and a telescope would make it more difficult.

Objective of the Week: Magellanic Clouds

From the Southern Hemisphere, this week is perfect for viewing the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC), two dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way about 160,000 and 200,000 light-years away, respectively. They are named after Ferdinand Magellan, the Portuguese sailor who led the first successful circumnavigation of the Earth from 1519 to 1522 (although he died en route).

The times and dates given apply to mid-northern latitudes. For the most accurate location-specific information, consult an online planetarium Stellarium And The Sky Live, check planet rising/planet setting, Sunrise Sunset And moonrise/moonset Time for where you are.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.