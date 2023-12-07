A Queens man has made money from over 3K noise complaints. The city council hopes it will be able to stop him.

Armed with an inconspicuous gray camera that fit in the palm of his hand, noise monitor Dietmar Dettering searched for his next target in one of the noisiest places in New York City: Times Square.

There was the wax museum Madame Tussauds, which Detering said caused “crazy” screams outside its entrance for Halloween until she intervened. There was an Applebee’s, which had a loudspeaker in front until Detering said he started filing complaints. He said he fought a long battle with the Margaritaville Resort, which ultimately removed its outdoor speakers playing Jimmy Buffett tunes. Detering ultimately boasted about the number of businesses in compliance with the city’s noise regulations – except for the restaurant Yard House, which claims it has “fantastic food, classic rock and the world’s largest selection of draft beer.” There was a speaker installed outside the entrance, which was playing music.

“Right now it’s near Yard House,” said the 52-year-old Queens resident.

He had to be stopped.

“We see noise pollution spreading like a cancer in neighborhoods,” Detering said. “If one store gets away with it, the neighboring store says, ‘Why is that store getting my customers? I want that too.’”

It was a typical night for Detering, who has said in court papers that he spends dozens of hours each week documenting businesses that allegedly violate noise ordinances that prevent amplified sound on sidewalks. Under a 1972 law, if the city does not promptly investigate a complaint, citizen complainants can submit evidence of noise violations to the Department of Environmental Protection and serve as prosecutors in administrative law court. If the violation is upheld, the complainant gets a minimum of 25% of the fine after paying.

Detering uses a small camera covered with duct tape to record businesses he suspects are violating noise codes.

Giulia Hayward

Deterring and another watchdog began registering an extraordinary number of noise complaints until recently, but the system continued to operate without any major controversy.

“Citizen noise enforcement has been a significant issue for many businesses this year,” DEP Commissioner Angela Licata testified at a City Council committee hearing in October. “Businesses are receiving multiple violations from civil enforcers at once without any warning and being fined thousands of dollars for minor violations. “We don’t think that’s appropriate.”

According to the city, Deterring has fielded 3,883 noise complaints since the beginning of last year. The minimum fine for a first-time business violation is $440.

This means that if only half of the deterring complaints from last year are upheld, their deduction is a minimum of $213,565 – a figure that does not account for the larger fines issued to repeat noise violators.

Detering declined to comment on how much money he made. In court papers, his lawyer has portrayed him as a good man taking steps to address “environmental rights guaranteed to all citizens.”

“He is very concerned about the environment and also about noise pollution having a harmful effect on people’s health and safety. I think he’s trying to exercise good citizenship,” said Detering’s attorney, Jack Lester.

City Council members see it differently. He says noise watchdogs like Detering are taking advantage of the lack of laws and government personnel to properly investigate noise violations. According to Licata, Detering and another noise monitor, Eric Eisenberg, are responsible for 90% of the nearly 6,000 citizen noise complaints filed since October. Eisenberg declined to comment.

Queens Council Member James Gennaro is sponsoring a bill that would reduce noise complainants’ payments to just $5 or $10. It would also limit fines for the backlog of thousands of pending violations to $50 for each business, putting an end to the gravy train of delinquency.

Gennaro said the bill would prevent some noise monitors from earning “hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.”

“Businesses are being plundered by profiteers who have no interest other than lining their pockets with ill-gotten gains,” Gennaro said. “I think the city has an obligation to have a working, functional noise code and this was a problem that was taken advantage of and we have to fix it.”

Detering took credit for the outdoor speakers removed from the ceiling at the entrance of Madame Tussauds.

Giulia Hayward

The council will vote on Gennaro’s bill on Wednesday.

Robert Buchman, an attorney for the NYC Hospitality Alliance, told Gothamist that improving the law would protect restaurants that are still recovering from the pandemic.

,[The businesses] Operating on very thin margins,” Buchman said. “They don’t have thousands of extra dollars to pay meaningless fines, nor do they have the time to go down and spend half a day at a hearing, or hire an attorney like us to fight these violations. These are costs that businesses don’t have.”

It’s no surprise that Detering has responded with a lawsuit against the city, claiming it is already taking steps to “weaken” the citizen noise complaint program.

The lawsuit describes Detering as an environmental activist “deeply concerned about the harm to his and his community’s health caused by both noise pollution and air pollution.” Their expressed concerns are not unfounded; A 2012 study by the city health department found that average noise levels at many outdoor venues in the five boroughs exceeded federal guidelines to protect public health.

The lawsuit details the “extensive time and money” Detering devotes to his art, including out-of-pocket expenses for his video recorder (which he said cost $70), bicycle repairs and his complaints. A printer is included for the resulting paperwork. Detering says he spent most of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on the phone waiting for hearings on his complaints to begin.

Their lawsuit argues that if the Citizens Noise Complaint Program is reformed in any way, it will result in “noise that will make our overcrowded city a stressful and health-impairing place to live.” “

The city has not filed any response in the case. Law Department spokesman Nicholas Paolucci said the lawsuit would be reviewed.

Back in Times Square, Detering called the law reform “absurd” and said it was an example of the city bowing to business interests.

“The city wants to protect it all and turn everything into a noisy party area where restaurants can make a lot of money,” he said, pointing to the chaos at the crossroads of the world.

“New Yorkers are not here – and our visitors are not here – to serve businesses. Get that in your mind.”

Source: gothamist.com