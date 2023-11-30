A quarter of young drivers put off vehicle repairs to save money – survey

A new survey shows that many young drivers are not maintaining their cars properly due to inflation and cost-of-living pressures.

The survey, conducted by the RAC, indicates that 26% of drivers aged 17-24 have put off essential repairs to save money, while 28% are not getting their vehicles serviced as often as they should.

About 6% of respondents in this age group admitted to the illegal move of deliberately avoiding putting their car through an annual MOT, which tests a number of parts such as lights, seatbelts, tires and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards. Is.

Across all age groups, 38% of drivers said they have reduced spending on their cars, whether that’s switching to a cheaper insurer (19%), getting their vehicles serviced less (12%) or putting off repairs (11%) %).

This figure rises to 64% for people aged 17-24.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “It is clear from the findings of our research that the inflation and cost-of-living crisis is causing drivers to cut back on car repairs, which will certainly reduce the roadworthiness of vehicles. There will be an overall reduction.” Roads.

“But the extent to which young drivers are being affected by rising prices is also a major cause for concern.

“Many people will be in older, cheaper vehicles anyway, which means the risk of something going wrong if they don’t look after them properly may be higher than the general driving population.

“As a country we cannot afford to run more non-roadworthy cars. Last year, an average of five people died every day on our roads, a figure that has not declined much over the years.

“This is why RAC continues to oppose government proposals to increase the gap between mandatory MOTs for older vehicles from 12 months to two years.”

The Department for Transport is analyzing feedback from a consultation carried out earlier this year, which sought views on the frequency of MOTs.

It was reported in April last year that the then Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had suggested halving the frequency of MOTs from every year to every two years to save people money.

– 2,583 UK drivers were surveyed for the RAC by research company Online95. The data were weighted to be nationally representative.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com