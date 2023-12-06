Nearly one-quarter of workers have said they are considering working for themselves amid the continued surge in flexible working patterns.

New research found that 24% of workers are “considering contracting or freelancing”, with 19% saying they might make the switch within a year.

The data comes from the latest findings from interviews with 1,447 UK adults by recruitment services firm Workwell and the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE).

Nearly 55% of people said that flexibility over how, when and where they work would be the main driver for changing their work in this manner.

Chris Molan, head of accountancy services at Workwell, said: “Contracting and freelancing remains an attractive option for a large number of workers, with almost one in four considering leaving the security of working for someone else.

“It is clear that the motivation to switch is about increasing flexibility in your working life and earning more rather than being your own boss to some extent.”

Andy Chamberlain, policy director at IPSE, said: “The government must not miss the opportunity to support people in starting self-employed careers, especially as today’s figures show a strong appetite for this way of working.

“Simplifying the tax rules for the self-employed and providing more tailored support and resources for new freelancers will not only help them succeed early in their self-employed careers, but for many years to come.”

Meanwhile, contractors, freelancers and others running their own businesses said they are spending an average of 5% of their working hours a month dealing with finance administration issues.

This came as those surveyed also highlighted the increasing pressure of late payments.

More than a quarter of self-employed people said they have seen some payments take at least 60 days to settle.

Mr Molan said: “Late payments have always been a big issue for contractors, freelancers and those running their own businesses, but it is worrying that almost half are worried about late payments, especially with rising bills. And given the current economic climate with mortgages.

“It is worrying to see that very few contractors, freelancers and small business owners are seeing any improvement in late payments and many invoices are at least 60 days late.”

