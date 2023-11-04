A psychologist reveals 4 techniques to induce ‘lucid dreams’

Waking up inside your dreams can help you play and manipulate imaginary realities. Here’s how you are , [+] You can begin your journey to lucid dreaming. getty

For decades, psychologists have attempted to study the meanings behind our dreams. A huge body of research holds different views: that they are a reflection of our deepest desires, that they can help us face our fears, that they strengthen our memories, and so on. However, new research suggests that dreams may be an even more important tool – if consciously induced with awareness.

“Lucid dreaming” refers to the phenomenon of self-awareness during the dream state. In short, being completely conscious of the fact that you are dreaming and that their events are not actually occurring, yet the dreams still feel real and vivid. If this awareness is achieved, you may be able to control your dreams, as if writing their story in real time.

Even though 55% of the population is likely to experience at least one lucid dream in their lifetime, researchers report that lucid dreaming is a relatively rare occurrence. However, studies show that, if practiced, lucid dreams can be deliberately induced, and their benefits can be achieved more often.

What is lucid dreaming? And how is it beneficial?

Given their rare and interesting nature, lucid dreams are increasingly being studied by psychologists in an effort to understand their causes, mechanics, and effects. While the natural causes of lucid dreaming are not yet completely known, neuropsychologists have determined that, when lucid dreaming, the cuneus and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex become stimulated during REM sleep.

The cuneus is the part of the brain that processes visual information; It helps you see and understand the images and scenes in your brain while you dream. The dorsolateral prefrontal cortex is responsible for our higher-order thinking processes, such as decision making and problem solving. This is what allows us to think critically and control our actions within dreams after becoming aware of our dream-state.

While most lucid dreamers use their abilities to engage in recreational activities during their dreams, researchers are now reporting on the practical applications and benefits of lucid dreaming:

mental and physical health, A study in International Journal of Dream Research It turns out that most lucid dreamers experience positive effects on their mental health, and half report benefits to their physical well-being. Lucid dreams provide a way to cope with fears and tensions, thereby providing stress relief. It also allows individuals to practice problem-solving and emotional regulation, which can be applied in real life. Additionally, practicing physical skills in lucid dreams may improve physical abilities or increase confidence in real-world activities. stop nightmares, A study from sleep advances Turns out that lucid dreaming can be a useful tool in preventing nightmares. Participants reported that lucidity during nightmares allowed them to either consciously awaken themselves or confront opponents within their nightmares. Some people also reported a lasting effect, feeling that they had the power of lucidity to resolve their nightmares, causing them to have fewer or no nightmares at all. Coping with mental health issues, Additional research in International Journal of Dream Research particularly highlights the therapeutic potential of lucid dreaming to address mental health issues such as clinical depression. Lucid dreams aid in self-exploration, helping individuals gain insight into their emotions through internal dialogues with their conscious and subconscious. Recognizing recurring dream themes helps to identify sources of depression or trauma, which can then be addressed and worked upon within the dream. This process allows individuals to boost their confidence and skills, leaving them feeling empowered and motivated when they wake up.

While the positive benefits of lucid dreaming are varied and abundant, it is also important to note that some individuals may have negative experiences with lucid dreaming. Researchers report that unsuccessful induction of lucid dreaming can result in lucid dysphoria, poor sleep, sleep paralysis, and confusion. However, these can be avoided by practicing research-supported techniques in inducing lucid dreaming.

How to induce lucid dreaming

If you’re interested in lucid dreaming, a study Acta Neuropsychologica Reveals the most effective techniques for inducing yourself to lucid dream. There are various known methods to induce lucid dreaming, but researchers have found a combination of these methods to achieve the best results. Here’s how to try it yourself.

Reality-checking test. Practice checking your surroundings and waking state during the day. These tests should help distinguish between wakefulness and sleep. The idea is that if you make it a habit while you’re awake, you might start doing it in your dreams too. When you notice something unusual while investigating the reality of the dream, it can lead to the realization that you are actually in a dream. Memorable induction of lucid dreams (MILD). This technique involves simply expressing a desire to remain lucid while sleeping. Tell yourself repeatedly before you go to sleep that you will remember that you are dreaming while you are dreaming. This creates an intention in your mind for the future. Wake Up Back to Bed (WBTB). You can also use the Mild Method after waking up about 5 hours into your sleep to increase your chances of having lucid dreams during the rest of your night’s sleep. The senses began to see lucid dreams. This technique uses external stimuli such as flashing lights or sounds during REM sleep. These cues from the outside world may cause you to realize that you are dreaming and become self-aware in your dreams. Similar to the technique of waking up back in bed, you can also set an alarm after about five hours of lucid dreaming to reinforce your lucid dream intention before going to sleep.

conclusion

Lucid dreaming is a delightful rabbit hole into the dream world, like having a backstage pass at the theater of your mind, where you are both performer and audience. Psychologists have been fascinated by this curious state of being, which lets you control the narratives of your dreams and unlock mental and emotional insights. It is a playground for stress relief, problem-solving and skill-building, and there are a variety of techniques available that provide the keys to this fascinating kingdom of imagination. So, why not step through the dreamy looking glass and see where your candid adventures take you?